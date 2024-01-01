Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Toyota 4Runner

5,600 KM

Details Features

$62,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota 4Runner

Trd Off Road

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota 4Runner

Trd Off Road

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

  1. 1709072765
  2. 1709072765
  3. 1709072765
  4. 1709072765
  5. 1709072765
Contact Seller

$62,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
5,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Portage Toyota

Used 2018 Toyota 4Runner Limited for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2018 Toyota 4Runner Limited 116,800 KM $40,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum 48,500 KM $56,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Venza XLE AWD for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2016 Toyota Venza XLE AWD 140,115 KM $23,900 + tax & lic

Email Portage Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

Call Dealer

204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$62,000

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota 4Runner