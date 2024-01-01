$46,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
2023 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$46,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,120KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,120 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Portage Toyota
Portage Toyota
Saskatchewan Ave
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
Call Dealer
204-857-XXXX(click to show)
$46,900
+ taxes & licensing
Portage Toyota
204-857-7874
2023 Toyota Tacoma