Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Toyota Tundra

0 KM

Details Features

$75,742.49

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Tundra

LIMITED OFF ROAD CREWMAX

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Toyota Tundra

LIMITED OFF ROAD CREWMAX

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

  1. 1701972382
  2. 1701972382
  3. 1701972382
Contact Seller

$75,742.49

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Rock
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Portage Toyota

Used 2024 Toyota Tundra LIMITED OFF ROAD CREWMAX for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2024 Toyota Tundra LIMITED OFF ROAD CREWMAX 0 KM $75,742.49 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Camry XLE for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2019 Toyota Camry XLE 38,675 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla SE Upgrade for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2020 Toyota Corolla SE Upgrade 62,505 KM $26,900 + tax & lic

Email Portage Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

Call Dealer

204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$75,742.49

+ taxes & licensing

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

Contact Seller
2024 Toyota Tundra