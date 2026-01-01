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2024 Toyota Tundra

78,785 KM

Details Features

$55,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX

Watch This Vehicle
14000679

2024 Toyota Tundra

TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

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Contact Seller

$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
78,785KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,785 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Portage Toyota

Used 2024 Toyota Tundra TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX for sale in Portage la Prairie, MB
2024 Toyota Tundra TRD OFF ROAD CREWMAX 78,785 KM $55,900 + tax & lic

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Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

Saskatchewan Ave

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

Call Dealer

204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

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$55,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2024 Toyota Tundra