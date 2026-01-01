$62,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Toyota Tundra
CREWMAX RALLY PACKAGE
2025 Toyota Tundra
CREWMAX RALLY PACKAGE
Location
Portage Toyota
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
204-857-7874
$62,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
69,000KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,000 KM
Vehicle Description
RALLY PACKAGE CREWMAX TUNDRA . LOCAL TRUCK .
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Portage Toyota
Saskatchewan Ave
2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5
Call Dealer
204-857-XXXX(click to show)
$62,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Portage Toyota
204-857-7874
2025 Toyota Tundra