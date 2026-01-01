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<p>RALLY PACKAGE CREWMAX TUNDRA . LOCAL TRUCK . </p>

2025 Toyota Tundra

69,000 KM

Details Description Features

$62,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Toyota Tundra

CREWMAX RALLY PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
14333561

2025 Toyota Tundra

CREWMAX RALLY PACKAGE

Location

Portage Toyota

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

204-857-7874

  1. 1782326896028
  2. 1782326896527
  3. 1782326896930
  4. 1782326897368
  5. 1782326897775
  6. 1782326898189
  7. 1782326898614
Contact Seller
Toyota Certified Used

Toyota Certified Used

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

$62,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
69,000KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RALLY PACKAGE CREWMAX TUNDRA . LOCAL TRUCK . 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Portage Toyota

Portage Toyota

Saskatchewan Ave

2633 Saskatchewan Ave W, Portage la Prairie, MB R1N 4A5

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204-857-XXXX

(click to show)

204-857-7874

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$62,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Portage Toyota

204-857-7874

2025 Toyota Tundra