$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

204-937-8383

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

Location

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Highway 5 West, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

204-937-8383

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,162KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5158520
  • Stock #: F37359
  • VIN: 1D7HU18268J224596
Exterior Colour
Mineral Gray Metallic (Silver)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Welcome to online shopping at Roblin Ford. At Roblin Ford, we would like to earn your business the old fashioned way...no gimmicks, no pushy salespeople, no hassle shopping. We are available 24/7 for you and your new wheels. Not close by, no worries, we will come to you. All of our pre-owned vehicles include a multi-point inspection, safety reports, and a complete vehicle history report to ensure you have peace of mind with your new vehicle purchase. We have some of the best service technicians in the business to ensure our vehicles are road trip ready. Whether youre looking for a Ford, Mazda, Hyundai, Chevy or any other vehicle brand, If we dont have what you need, we will find it. Give Keith or Bruce a call today at 1-866-394-7334 or visit our website at www.roblinfordsales.com.
We are committed to excellence!

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Cigar Lighter
  • Passenger assist handle
  • Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
  • 12V auxiliary pwr outlet
  • Mini Floor Console
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System
  • Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel & winch-type carrier
  • Gray upper fascia
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Four Wheel Drive
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Safety
  • Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
  • Dual-note horn
  • Driver/passenger multi-stage frontal airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Seating
  • Rear underseat storage compartment
Security
  • Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Trim
  • Gray grille
Additional Features
  • 3.55 Axle Ratio
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Front air dam
  • 136-amp alternator
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Front/rear HD shock absorbers
  • Removable tailgate w/caliper latches
  • Front shoulder belt height adjusters
  • 600-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Black vinyl floor covering
  • Electronically-controlled throttle
  • Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
  • Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector
  • Floor tunnel insulation
  • Black instrument panel bezel
  • Gray front/rear bumper
  • 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
  • Manual 6" x 9" black mirrors
  • 6.3' cargo box
  • 9.25" rear axle ring gear diameter
  • Instrument cluster-inc: 200-KPH primary speedometer, tachometer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Highway 5 West, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

