Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Taurus

139,537 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

204-937-8383

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Taurus

2009 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

Location

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Highway 5 West, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

204-937-8383

  1. 5710368
  2. 5710368
  3. 5710368
  4. 5710368
  5. 5710368
  6. 5710368
  7. 5710368
  8. 5710368
  9. 5710368
  10. 5710368
  11. 5710368
  12. 5710368
  13. 5710368
  14. 5710368
  15. 5710368
  16. 5710368
  17. 5710368
  18. 5710368
  19. 5710368
  20. 5710368
  21. 5710368
  22. 5710368
  23. 5710368
  24. 5710368
  25. 5710368
  26. 5710368
  27. 5710368
  28. 5710368
  29. 5710368
  30. 5710368
  31. 5710368
  32. 5710368
  33. 5710368
  34. 5710368
  35. 5710368
  36. 5710368
  37. 5710368
  38. 5710368
  39. 5710368
  40. 5710368
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

139,537KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5710368
  • Stock #: F3BAY5
  • VIN: 1FAHP28W99G126578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Sand Tri-Coat (White)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to online shopping at Roblin Ford. At Roblin Ford, we would like to earn your business the old fashioned way...no gimmicks, no pushy salespeople, no hassle shopping. We are available 24/7 for you and your new wheels. Not close by, no worries, we will come to you. All of our pre-owned vehicles include a multi-point inspection, safety reports, and a complete vehicle history report to ensure you have peace of mind with your new vehicle purchase. We have some of the best service technicians in the business to ensure our vehicles are road trip ready. Whether youre looking for a Ford, Mazda, Hyundai, Chevy or any other vehicle brand, If we dont have what you need, we will find it. Give Keith or Bruce a call today at 1-866-394-7334 or visit our website at www.roblinfordsales.com.
We are committed to excellence!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
PWR MOONROOF
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Dual stage front air bags w/occupant classification system
BeltMinder for driver/front passenger safety belts
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mini spare tire
(2) coat hooks
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Automatic on/off halogen headlamps w/wiper activation
Satin cream instrument cluster background
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Instrument panel storage bin
Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Chrome grille & front fender trim
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Cargo Net
Battery Saver
outside temp display
accessory delay
Grocery bag hooks in trunk
Pwr remote trunk release
Front seatback map pockets
Chrome Exhaust Tips
Remote Perimeter Lighting
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Fixed interval windshield wipers
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down
Rear air conditioning ducts
Sirius satellite radio w/6-month paid subscription
Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Perimeter anti-theft alarm
(8) total cup/bottle holders
(3) grab handles
Side-impact air bags & rollover curtain
(3) auxiliary pwr points
Map pockets & bottle holders in four door panels
Pwr pedals w/memory
Analog clock in instrument panel
Reverse parking aid
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low washer fluid, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, low coolant, fuel cap
Personal safety system-inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing
3.5L 24-valve V6 Duratec 35 engine
Chrome door handles & rear "eyebrow" fascia inserts
Chrome folding heated pwr mirrors w/puddle lamps, memory
P225/55R18 BSW tires
Premium sound pkg (NVH isolation)
Curly koa woodgrain finish-inc: centre stack, instrument panel, centre console
Leather 60/40 split fold-flat rear seat-inc: armrest w/storage, adjustable head restraints
Message centre w/compass, trip computer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

2018 Kia Forte LX
 52,133 KM
$13,755 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 91,601 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 180,958 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Highway 5 West, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

Call Dealer

204-937-XXXX

(click to show)

204-937-8383

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory