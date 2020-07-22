2009 Ford Taurus

Vehicle Features

Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows PWR MOONROOF Rear Window Defroster Solar tinted glass Safety Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Dual stage front air bags w/occupant classification system BeltMinder for driver/front passenger safety belts Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener Mini spare tire (2) coat hooks Front/rear carpeted floor mats Automatic on/off halogen headlamps w/wiper activation Satin cream instrument cluster background Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror Instrument panel storage bin Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Chrome grille & front fender trim Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)

Additional Features Cargo Net Battery Saver outside temp display accessory delay Grocery bag hooks in trunk Pwr remote trunk release Front seatback map pockets Chrome Exhaust Tips Remote Perimeter Lighting Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) SOS post crash alert system Fixed interval windshield wipers Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down Rear air conditioning ducts Sirius satellite radio w/6-month paid subscription Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Perimeter anti-theft alarm (8) total cup/bottle holders (3) grab handles Side-impact air bags & rollover curtain (3) auxiliary pwr points Map pockets & bottle holders in four door panels Pwr pedals w/memory Analog clock in instrument panel Reverse parking aid Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low washer fluid, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, low coolant, fuel cap Personal safety system-inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing 3.5L 24-valve V6 Duratec 35 engine Chrome door handles & rear "eyebrow" fascia inserts Chrome folding heated pwr mirrors w/puddle lamps, memory P225/55R18 BSW tires Premium sound pkg (NVH isolation) Curly koa woodgrain finish-inc: centre stack, instrument panel, centre console Leather 60/40 split fold-flat rear seat-inc: armrest w/storage, adjustable head restraints Message centre w/compass, trip computer

