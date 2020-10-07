Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

186,076 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

204-937-8383

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Location

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Highway 5 West, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

204-937-8383

  1. 6009057
  2. 6009057
  3. 6009057
  4. 6009057
  5. 6009057
  6. 6009057
  7. 6009057
  8. 6009057
  9. 6009057
  10. 6009057
  11. 6009057
  12. 6009057
  13. 6009057
  14. 6009057
  15. 6009057
  16. 6009057
  17. 6009057
  18. 6009057
  19. 6009057
  20. 6009057
  21. 6009057
  22. 6009057
  23. 6009057
  24. 6009057
  25. 6009057
  26. 6009057
  27. 6009057
  28. 6009057
  29. 6009057
  30. 6009057
  31. 6009057
  32. 6009057
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

186,076KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6009057
  • Stock #: F3NDX8
  • VIN: 2CNFLGEC0B6453005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mocha Steel Metallic (Gray)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 186,076 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to online shopping at Roblin Ford. At Roblin Ford, we would like to earn your business the old fashioned way...no gimmicks, no pushy salespeople, no hassle shopping. We are available 24/7 for you and your new wheels. Not close by, no worries, we will come to you. All of our pre-owned vehicles include a multi-point inspection, safety reports, and a complete vehicle history report to ensure you have peace of mind with your new vehicle purchase. We have some of the best service technicians in the business to ensure our vehicles are road trip ready. Whether youre looking for a Ford, Mazda, Hyundai, Chevy or any other vehicle brand, If we dont have what you need, we will find it. Give Keith or Bruce a call today at 1-866-394-7334 or visit our website at www.roblinfordsales.com.
We are committed to excellence!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
remote start
Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Compass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Ambient lighting on inside door handles and door storage
Cargo Net
Roof Rail Cross Bars
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Rear cargo security cover
Brake/transmission interlock
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, leather wrapped
Steering wheel, audio controls
Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Glove box, non-locking
Antenna, roof mounted
Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Spare tire, compact spare
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Fog lights, front halogen
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LAF 2.4L Engine)
Door handles, chrome
All wheel drive, active electronic
Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
Stabilizer bars, front and rear
Suspension system, soft ride suspension
Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Generator, 120 amp
Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
Bluetooth for phone -inc: cell phone connectivity using vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition & controls
Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer and outside temperature in radio display
Air conditioning, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, upper I/P center channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer
Rear park assist, ultrasonic
Liftgate, power rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Mirrors, chrome, heated, power adjustable, manual folding
Fascia, body colour with chrome skid plates
Roof rails, charcoal, chrome inserts
Memory settings, driver seat and exterior mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 186,076 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer L...
 160,905 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SEL
 2,451 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Highway 5 West, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

Call Dealer

204-937-XXXX

(click to show)

204-937-8383

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory