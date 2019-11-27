2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Welcome to online shopping at Roblin Ford. At Roblin Ford, we would like to earn your business the old fashioned way...no gimmicks, no pushy salespeople, no hassle shopping. We are available 24/7 for you and your new wheels. Not close by, no worries, we will come to you. All of our pre-owned vehicles include a multi-point inspection, safety reports, and a complete vehicle history report to ensure you have peace of mind with your new vehicle purchase. We have some of the best service technicians in the business to ensure our vehicles are road trip ready. Whether youre looking for a Ford, Mazda, Hyundai, Chevy or any other vehicle brand, If we dont have what you need, we will find it. Give Keith or Bruce a call today at 1-866-394-7334 or visit our website at www.roblinfordsales.com.
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Halogen Quad Headlamps
- Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Instrument cluster w/tachometer
- Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Windows
-
- REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
- Rear Window Defroster
- Suspension
-
- Safety
-
- ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
- LATCH ready child seat anchor system
- Dual note electric horn
- 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
- Rear child safety locks
- Advanced multi-stage front air bags
- Side curtain air bags for all rows
- Front supplemental side air bags
- Driver knee-bolster air bag
- Seating
-
- Manual Adjust Seats
- Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
- Trim
-
- Black/Bright Grille
- Body-colour bodyside mouldings
- Body-colour fascias
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Comfort
-
- Rear dome lamp
- LH rear quarter storage bin
- Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
- Front overhead console
- Exterior
-
- Tire carrier winch
- Left manual sliding door w/glass
- Right manual sliding door w/glass
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- (4) speakers
- Fixed long mast antenna
- Additional Features
-
- Tip Start
- Liftgate flood lamp
- outside temp display
- Black door handles
- 160-amp alternator
- Dual Glove Boxes
- HD radiator
- Air filter
- active head restraints
- Belt mouldings
- Carpet flooring
- Black sill applique
- Lower instrument panel cubby bin
- Observation mirror
- Front courtesy/map lamps
- Headlamp time-delay off
- 730-amp maintenance-free battery
- HD engine cooling
- HD transmission oil cooler
- Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
- Front passenger assist handles
- B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
- 2nd row overhead assist handles
- 3.6L VVT V6 engine
