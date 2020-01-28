Menu
2013 Infiniti JX35

2013 Infiniti JX35

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Highway 5 West, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

204-937-8383

$19,952

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,664KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4570035
  • Stock #: F325A7
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM2DC324950
Exterior Colour
Aspen Pearl (White)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Welcome to online shopping at Roblin Ford. At Roblin Ford, we would like to earn your business the old fashioned way...no gimmicks, no pushy salespeople, no hassle shopping. We are available 24/7 for you and your new wheels. Not close by, no worries, we will come to you. All of our pre-owned vehicles include a multi-point inspection, safety reports, and a complete vehicle history report to ensure you have peace of mind with your new vehicle purchase. We have some of the best service technicians in the business to ensure our vehicles are road trip ready. Whether youre looking for a Ford, Mazda, Hyundai, Chevy or any other vehicle brand, If we dont have what you need, we will find it. Give Keith or Bruce a call today at 1-866-394-7334 or visit our website at www.roblinfordsales.com.
We are committed to excellence!
Exterior
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Anti-lock braking system
  • Electronic brake force distribution
  • Front & rear side curtain airbags
  • Driver & front passenger advanced airbags
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
  • Pwr windows w/front auto up/down
Convenience
  • Intermittent rear wiper
Powertrain
  • 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Additional Features
  • Body Colour Bumpers
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Front active head restraints
  • Chrome inside door handles
  • ALUMINUM TRIM
  • Rear roof spoiler
  • Pwr rear liftgate
  • P235/65R18 all season tires
  • Height adjustable seatbelts
  • CVT Automatic Transmission
  • Tailpipe finisher
  • 60/40 split fold flat 3rd row seats
  • Heated leather steering wheel w/illuminated audio controls
  • 7-inch colour display w/controller
  • Fine vision meter
  • 2nd row outboard tumble seats
  • 60/40 split fold-flat reclining 2nd row seats
  • Security system w/alarm
  • Hospitality lighting
  • 2nd row passenger tip/slide for child seats
  • Ceiling hooks
  • Auto on/off bi-xenon headlights
  • Front side seat airbags
  • Engine block heater w/installed cord
  • ATESSA E-TS all-wheel drive w/snow mode
  • Front & rear ventilated disc brakes
  • Independent front & rear suspension
  • Receiver hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

