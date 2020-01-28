2013 Infiniti JX35

Welcome to online shopping at Roblin Ford. At Roblin Ford, we would like to earn your business the old fashioned way...no gimmicks, no pushy salespeople, no hassle shopping. We are available 24/7 for you and your new wheels. Not close by, no worries, we will come to you. All of our pre-owned vehicles include a multi-point inspection, safety reports, and a complete vehicle history report to ensure you have peace of mind with your new vehicle purchase. We have some of the best service technicians in the business to ensure our vehicles are road trip ready. Whether youre looking for a Ford, Mazda, Hyundai, Chevy or any other vehicle brand, If we dont have what you need, we will find it. Give Keith or Bruce a call today at 1-866-394-7334 or visit our website at www.roblinfordsales.com.

We are committed to excellence!

Exterior Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Privacy Glass Safety Fog Lamps

Anti-lock braking system

Electronic brake force distribution

Front & rear side curtain airbags

Driver & front passenger advanced airbags Trim Chrome Grille Power Options Pwr steering

Pwr windows w/front auto up/down Convenience Intermittent rear wiper Powertrain 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine

Additional Features Body Colour Bumpers

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

SPLASH GUARDS

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Front active head restraints

Chrome inside door handles

ALUMINUM TRIM

Rear roof spoiler

Pwr rear liftgate

P235/65R18 all season tires

Height adjustable seatbelts

CVT Automatic Transmission

Tailpipe finisher

60/40 split fold flat 3rd row seats

Heated leather steering wheel w/illuminated audio controls

7-inch colour display w/controller

Fine vision meter

2nd row outboard tumble seats

60/40 split fold-flat reclining 2nd row seats

Security system w/alarm

Hospitality lighting

2nd row passenger tip/slide for child seats

Ceiling hooks

Auto on/off bi-xenon headlights

Front side seat airbags

Engine block heater w/installed cord

ATESSA E-TS all-wheel drive w/snow mode

Front & rear ventilated disc brakes

Independent front & rear suspension

Receiver hitch

