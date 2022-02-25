2015 Chevrolet Cruze

$13,790 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 1 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8355516

8355516 Stock #: 10922

10922 VIN: 1G1PC5SB7F7218690

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 10922

Mileage 141,135 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.