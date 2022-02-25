$13,790+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,790
+ taxes & licensing
Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd
1-800-305-3313
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd
MB-5, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0
1-800-305-3313
$13,790
+ taxes & licensing
141,135KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8355516
- Stock #: 10922
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB7F7218690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 10922
- Mileage 141,135 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Cruze LT. 1.4L turbo 4cyl, automatic transmission, command start, back-up camera, Streaming Bluetooth Radio. This car gets excellent fuel economy. Call Mike or Jason Today. 1-800-305-3313
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd
MB-5, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0