2015 Chevrolet Cruze

141,135 KM

$13,790

+ tax & licensing
$13,790

+ taxes & licensing

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

1-800-305-3313

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

MB-5, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

1-800-305-3313

$13,790

+ taxes & licensing

141,135KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8355516
  Stock #: 10922
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB7F7218690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 10922
  • Mileage 141,135 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Cruze LT. 1.4L turbo 4cyl, automatic transmission, command start, back-up camera, Streaming Bluetooth Radio.  This car gets excellent fuel economy.  Call Mike or Jason Today.  1-800-305-3313

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

MB-5, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

