2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

MB-5, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

1-800-305-3313

$36,440

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,061KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4668906
  • Stock #: 12286A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJ7FG226808
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Fresh Trade, Low Km, Silverado LTZ 6.2L 40/20/40 Leather heated bench seat. My Link radio, navigation, remote start, spray in box liner. This truck has been garage kept and is in great condtion. 

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

MB-5, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

1-800-305-3313

1-800-305-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-305-3313

Send A Message