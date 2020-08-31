2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Exterior Roof Rack Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Chrome bodyside mouldings Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fixed Rear Head Restraints Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Leather Gear Shift Knob Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 76 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 6049# Gvwr Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

