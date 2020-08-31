Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

150,007 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

204-937-8383

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Highway 5 West, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

204-937-8383

  1. 5836874
  2. 5836874
  3. 5836874
  4. 5836874
  5. 5836874
  6. 5836874
  7. 5836874
  8. 5836874
  9. 5836874
  10. 5836874
  11. 5836874
  12. 5836874
  13. 5836874
  14. 5836874
  15. 5836874
  16. 5836874
  17. 5836874
  18. 5836874
  19. 5836874
  20. 5836874
  21. 5836874
  22. 5836874
  23. 5836874
  24. 5836874
  25. 5836874
  26. 5836874
  27. 5836874
  28. 5836874
  29. 5836874
  30. 5836874
  31. 5836874
  32. 5836874
  33. 5836874
  34. 5836874
  35. 5836874
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

150,007KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5836874
  • Stock #: F3M9J5
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG8FR611601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl (Red)
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F3M9J5
  • Mileage 150,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to online shopping at Roblin Ford. At Roblin Ford, we would like to earn your business the old fashioned way...no gimmicks, no pushy salespeople, no hassle shopping. We are available 24/7 for you and your new wheels. Not close by, no worries, we will come to you. All of our pre-owned vehicles include a multi-point inspection, safety reports, and a complete vehicle history report to ensure you have peace of mind with your new vehicle purchase. We have some of the best service technicians in the business to ensure our vehicles are road trip ready. Whether youre looking for a Ford, Mazda, Hyundai, Chevy or any other vehicle brand, If we dont have what you need, we will find it. Give Keith or Bruce a call today at 1-866-394-7334 or visit our website at www.roblinfordsales.com.
We are committed to excellence!

Vehicle Features

Roof Rack
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
TOURING SUSPENSION
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Engine Oil Cooler
Air filtration
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
76 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
6049# Gvwr
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum
Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

2014 Ford F-150 XLT
 144,963 KM
$18,555 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL
 127,159 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Taurus LIM...
 139,554 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Highway 5 West, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

Call Dealer

204-937-XXXX

(click to show)

204-937-8383

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory