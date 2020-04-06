Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

MB-5, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

1-800-305-3313

  1. 4858227
  2. 4858227
  3. 4858227
  4. 4858227
  5. 4858227
  6. 4858227
  7. 4858227
  8. 4858227
  9. 4858227
  10. 4858227
  11. 4858227
  12. 4858227
  13. 4858227
  14. 4858227
  15. 4858227
  16. 4858227
  17. 4858227
  18. 4858227
Contact Seller

$24,860

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,847KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4858227
  • Stock #: 12383
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VT4FS556342
Exterior Colour
Blue
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 74,703 KM
$9,994 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 126,925 KM
$17,880 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Titan Pl...
 48,911 KM
$39,740 + tax & lic
Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

MB-5, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-305-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-305-3313

Send A Message