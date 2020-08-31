Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

125,575 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

204-937-8383

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Highway 5 West, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

204-937-8383

  1. 5836866
  2. 5836866
  3. 5836866
  4. 5836866
  5. 5836866
  6. 5836866
  7. 5836866
  8. 5836866
  9. 5836866
  10. 5836866
  11. 5836866
  12. 5836866
  13. 5836866
  14. 5836866
  15. 5836866
  16. 5836866
  17. 5836866
  18. 5836866
  19. 5836866
  20. 5836866
  21. 5836866
  22. 5836866
  23. 5836866
  24. 5836866
  25. 5836866
  26. 5836866
  27. 5836866
  28. 5836866
  29. 5836866
  30. 5836866
  31. 5836866
  32. 5836866
  33. 5836866
  34. 5836866
  35. 5836866
  36. 5836866
  37. 5836866
  38. 5836866
Contact Seller

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

125,575KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5836866
  • Stock #: F3M5AV
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG9GFD05066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat (Red)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to online shopping at Roblin Ford. At Roblin Ford, we would like to earn your business the old fashioned way...no gimmicks, no pushy salespeople, no hassle shopping. We are available 24/7 for you and your new wheels. Not close by, no worries, we will come to you. All of our pre-owned vehicles include a multi-point inspection, safety reports, and a complete vehicle history report to ensure you have peace of mind with your new vehicle purchase. We have some of the best service technicians in the business to ensure our vehicles are road trip ready. Whether youre looking for a Ford, Mazda, Hyundai, Chevy or any other vehicle brand, If we dont have what you need, we will find it. Give Keith or Bruce a call today at 1-866-394-7334 or visit our website at www.roblinfordsales.com.
We are committed to excellence!

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
glove box
Fixed antenna
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Auto Locking Hubs
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Mobile hotspot internet access
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Aluminum Panels
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Streaming Audio
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 5,000 lbs, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

2014 Ford F-150 XLT
 144,963 KM
$18,555 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SEL
 127,159 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Taurus LIM...
 139,554 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Highway 5 West, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

Call Dealer

204-937-XXXX

(click to show)

204-937-8383

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory