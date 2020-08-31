Exterior ColourRuby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat (Red)
Fuel TypeGasoline
Drive Type4-Wheel Drive
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine6-cylinder
Mileage125,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Block Heater
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
glove box
Fixed antenna
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning