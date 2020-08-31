Menu
2017 Buick Enclave

72,556 KM

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

1-800-305-3313

2017 Buick Enclave

2017 Buick Enclave

Premium

2017 Buick Enclave

Premium

Location

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

MB-5, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

1-800-305-3313

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

72,556KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5790642
  • Stock #: 12466
  • VIN: 5GAKVCKD5HJ172138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 12466
  • Mileage 72,556 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Buick Enclave Premium Edition All Wheel Drive This is a one owner local vehicle that was well taken care of and is in pristine condition inside and out. This Buick is fully loaded with heated/cooled leather buckets with 10-way power adjustment, heated steering wheel, navigation, dual moon roofs. Many more options, please contact Mike or Jason at 1-800-305-3313

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

