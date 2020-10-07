Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

94,493 KM

$36,790

+ tax & licensing
$36,790

+ taxes & licensing

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

1-800-305-3313

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Work Truck

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Work Truck

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

MB-5, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

1-800-305-3313

$36,790

+ taxes & licensing

94,493KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5853699
  Stock #: 12489
  VIN: 1GC1KUEG4JF106705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 12489
  • Mileage 94,493 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Sierra 2500HD W/T 4x4 Crew Cab 8ft box.
6.0L gas engine, HD trailer tow package, black vinyl floor, apple car play and android auto. Air, cruise, power windows and locks.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

