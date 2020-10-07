2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

+ taxes & licensing
1-800-305-3313
MB-5, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0
1-800-305-3313
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Sierra 2500HD W/T 4x4 Crew Cab 8ft box.
6.0L gas engine, HD trailer tow package, black vinyl floor, apple car play and android auto. Air, cruise, power windows and locks.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
MB-5, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0