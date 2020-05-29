Menu
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

204-937-8383

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Highway 5 West, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

204-937-8383

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,490KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5137598
  • Stock #: F2Y9TA
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J93JUC71448
Exterior Colour
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat (White)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Welcome to online shopping at Roblin Ford. At Roblin Ford, we would like to earn your business the old fashioned way...no gimmicks, no pushy salespeople, no hassle shopping. We are available 24/7 for you and your new wheels. Not close by, no worries, we will come to you. All of our pre-owned vehicles include a multi-point inspection, safety reports, and a complete vehicle history report to ensure you have peace of mind with your new vehicle purchase. We have some of the best service technicians in the business to ensure our vehicles are road trip ready. Whether youre looking for a Ford, Mazda, Hyundai, Chevy or any other vehicle brand, If we dont have what you need, we will find it. Give Keith or Bruce a call today at 1-866-394-7334 or visit our website at www.roblinfordsales.com.
We are committed to excellence!

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • 3.07 Axle Ratio
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • KEYPAD
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Real-Time Traffic Display
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 390w Regular Amplifier
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs)
  • Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
  • 61.7 L Fuel Tank
  • Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Streaming Audio
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
  • Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  SYNC Connect -inc: remote start, lock/unlock vehicle, schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle, locate parked vehicle, review approximate odometer reading and fuel level, Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Roblin Ford Sales Ltd.

Highway 5 West, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

