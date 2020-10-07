Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 2500

29,689 KM

$61,730

+ tax & licensing
$61,730

+ taxes & licensing

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

1-800-305-3313

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

MB-5, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

1-800-305-3313

$61,730

+ taxes & licensing

29,689KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6061197
  Stock #: 11932
  VIN: 1GT12SEY7JF148881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 11932
  • Mileage 29,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Km Duramax Diesel. Heated leather bench, 8 screen with back up camera, tow package, 18 wheels. Certified pre-owned truck.

Cant make it to Roblin? We Deliver!

Cant make it to Roblin? We Deliver!

Call 1-800-305-3313

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

Cross-Town Motors Roblin Ltd

MB-5, Roblin, MB R0L 1P0

