2018 GMC Sierra 2500...

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics HD Radio Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.