Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Buick Allure

154,950 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

Contact Seller
2006 Buick Allure

2006 Buick Allure

CXL Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Buick Allure

CXL Sedan

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

  1. 8989570
  2. 8989570
  3. 8989570
  4. 8989570
  5. 8989570
  6. 8989570
  7. 8989570
  8. 8989570
  9. 8989570
  10. 8989570
  11. 8989570
  12. 8989570
  13. 8989570
  14. 8989570
  15. 8989570
  16. 8989570
  17. 8989570
  18. 8989570
  19. 8989570
  20. 8989570
  21. 8989570
  22. 8989570
  23. 8989570
  24. 8989570
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,950KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8989570
  • Stock #: 21521
  • VIN: 2g4wj582361250318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21521
  • Mileage 154,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Trim, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Remote Start, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Controls, AC, Rear Defrost, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seats, Side Impact Airbags,16 Inch 8 Spoke Chrome Wheels, 3.8L - V6 Engine, 4 Speed Automatic Transmission, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosenort Motors

2006 Buick Allure CX...
 154,950 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 110,900 KM
$69,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 27,300 KM
$79,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

Call Dealer

204-746-XXXX

(click to show)

204-746-8441

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory