2006 Ford Ranger

262,284 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

XLT EXTENDED CAB 4X4

XLT EXTENDED CAB 4X4

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

262,284KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7847700
  • Stock #: AZA20889
  • VIN: 1ftzr15e86pa20889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # AZA20889
  • Mileage 262,284 KM

Vehicle Description

Consignment Sale, No GST, Certified, 5 Passenger, Front Bench Seat, Two Rear Jump Seats, 6 ft. Box, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Lock and Mirrors, Cruise Control, AC, Sliding Rear Window, Running Boards, Truxedo Tonneau Cover, Gator Back Flaps, 16 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 4.0L - V6 Engine, 162,976 Mile, 262,284 Kms. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
A/C
Engine Immobilizer
Temporary spare tire

Local Delivery

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

