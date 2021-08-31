2006 Ford Ranger

+ taxes & licensing
Consignment Sale, No GST, Certified, 5 Passenger, Front Bench Seat, Two Rear Jump Seats, 6 ft. Box, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Lock and Mirrors, Cruise Control, AC, Sliding Rear Window, Running Boards, Truxedo Tonneau Cover, Gator Back Flaps, 16 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 4.0L - V6 Engine, 162,976 Mile, 262,284 Kms. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441.
44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0