2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

LT w/1SA

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,400KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4483653
  • Stock #: Consignment
  • VIN: 1G1AT55H897253443
Exterior Colour
Gold Mist Metallic (Tan)
Interior Colour
Ebony (19C)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Consignment Sale, No GST, Power Windows, Door Locks, Mirrors & Trunk, Cruise Control, AC, Remote Vehicle Start, Traction Control, CD Player, AUX, Spoiler, Split Folding Rear Seats, 2.2L - L4 Cyl Engine, 4 Speed Automatic Transmission, 16 Inch Aluminum Wheels, CarFax Available, Certified. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Rear seat heating ducts
  • Cabin air filtration system
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Vehicle Start
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Electric rear window defogger
  • Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
  • Halogen headlamps w/automatic lamp control
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed Mast Antenna
  • (4) speakers
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Front/rear body-colour fascias w/black grille
  • Body-colour body-side mouldings
Safety
  • Driver/front passenger frontal airbags
  • Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Windows
  • Solar-Ray light tinted glass
Seating
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Security
  • Electronic immobilizer vehicle theft deterrent
Power Options
  • Body-colour folding pwr mirrors
Additional Features
  • Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection
  • Carpeted cargo compartment
  • Internal trunk release handle
  • PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
  • Courtesy trunk/dome lamps w/theatre dimming
  • Stainless-steel exhaust system
  • Gray IP trim w/black HVAC & radio controls
  • Pwr remote trunk release
  • Speed sensitive electric steering
  • Front/rear 3-point lap/shoulder belts w/front height adjusters
  • Rear child security door locks
  • 16" x 6" 5-spoke machine faced aluminum wheels
  • Body-colour low profile rear spoiler
  • 2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
  • Driver info centre -inc: (2) trip odometers, average speed, fuel range, fuel economy, oil life system, engine coolant temp, outside temp display, programmable features
  • Floor console -inc: dual front/rear cup holders, armrest, storage compartment, (2) pwr outlets
  • Pwr windows -inc: driver express-down, passenger lockout
  • Instrumentation -inc: fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer
  • LOW CONTOUR RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

