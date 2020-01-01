2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

Consignment Sale, No GST, Power Windows, Door Locks, Mirrors & Trunk, Cruise Control, AC, Remote Vehicle Start, Traction Control, CD Player, AUX, Spoiler, Split Folding Rear Seats, 2.2L - L4 Cyl Engine, 4 Speed Automatic Transmission, 16 Inch Aluminum Wheels, CarFax Available, Certified. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441.

Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Rear seat heating ducts

Cabin air filtration system Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Vehicle Start

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Electric rear window defogger

Dual covered visor vanity mirrors

Halogen headlamps w/automatic lamp control Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

4-speed automatic transmission w/OD Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Media / Nav / Comm Fixed Mast Antenna

(4) speakers

AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player Trim Body-colour door handles

Front/rear body-colour fascias w/black grille

Body-colour body-side mouldings Safety Driver/front passenger frontal airbags

Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Windows Solar-Ray light tinted glass Seating 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru Security Electronic immobilizer vehicle theft deterrent Power Options Body-colour folding pwr mirrors

Additional Features Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection

Carpeted cargo compartment

Internal trunk release handle

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP

Courtesy trunk/dome lamps w/theatre dimming

Stainless-steel exhaust system

Gray IP trim w/black HVAC & radio controls

Pwr remote trunk release

Speed sensitive electric steering

Front/rear 3-point lap/shoulder belts w/front height adjusters

Rear child security door locks

16" x 6" 5-spoke machine faced aluminum wheels

Body-colour low profile rear spoiler

2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)

Driver info centre -inc: (2) trip odometers, average speed, fuel range, fuel economy, oil life system, engine coolant temp, outside temp display, programmable features

Floor console -inc: dual front/rear cup holders, armrest, storage compartment, (2) pwr outlets

Pwr windows -inc: driver express-down, passenger lockout

Instrumentation -inc: fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer

LOW CONTOUR RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.