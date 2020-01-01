Menu
2009 Pontiac G5

SE w/1SA

2009 Pontiac G5

SE w/1SA

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 223,600KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4412388
  • Stock #: 19965
  • VIN: 1G2AS55H097285849
Exterior Colour
Summit White (White)
Interior Colour
Ebony (19D)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Certified, Four New Tires plus Winter Tires & Rims, New Rocker Panels, Team Canada Edition, Power Pkg. Power Door Locks, Windows & Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Sport Contour Front Cloth Bucket Seats, Spoiler, SE Premium Sound Pkg. CD/MP3 Aux, 12 Volt, 16 Inch 5 Spoke Aluminum Wheels, AC, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Anti-Lock Brake System, Block Heater, Split Folding Rear Seats, 2.2L - I4 Cyl. Engine, 4 Speed Automatic Transmission,CarFax Available. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Electric rear window defogger
  • Halogen headlamps w/auto lamp control
  • Front/rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
  • Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed Mast Antenna
  • (4) speakers
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player
Safety
  • Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
  • Front/rear 3-point safety belts
Trim
  • Black grille
Seating
  • Reclining front bucket seats
  • 60/40 split folding rear seat w/trunk pass-through
Comfort
  • Rear seat heating ducts
  • Particulate cabin air filtration system
  • Air conditioning (N/A w/MX0 Trans)
Security
  • Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
  • Rear door child security locks
Windows
  • Solar Ray light-tinted glass
Exterior
  • Front/rear body colour fascias
Additional Features
  • Body Colour Door Handles
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • theatre dimming
  • 3-spoke tilt steering wheel
  • Body colour rear spoiler
  • Emergency trunk release handle
  • Body colour body side mouldings
  • Rearview mirror w/tilt
  • Maintenance free battery w/run down protection
  • Satin nickel instrument panel trim w/satin nickel HVAC & radio
  • Carpeted cargo compartment w/light
  • Speed sensitive electric pwr steering
  • Single dome light
  • Front shoulder belt height adjuster
  • Dual body colour pwr mirrors
  • Driver/front passenger front airbags
  • 16" x 6" 5-spoke machine faced aluminum wheels
  • P205/55R16 touring BSW tires
  • 2.2L DOHC ECOTEC I4 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
  • Analogue white faced instrumentation -inc: fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer
  • Driver info centre -inc: (2) trip odometers, average speed, fuel range, fuel economy, GM oil life system, exterior temp display, engine coolant temp, programmable features
  • Floor console -inc: front/rear dual cup holders, armrest, storage, (2) auxiliary pwr outlets
  • Pwr windows w/driver express down, passenger lockout feature
  • Tire Repair Kit
  • 1SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

