2009 Pontiac G5

Certified, Four New Tires plus Winter Tires & Rims, New Rocker Panels, Team Canada Edition, Power Pkg. Power Door Locks, Windows & Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Sport Contour Front Cloth Bucket Seats, Spoiler, SE Premium Sound Pkg. CD/MP3 Aux, 12 Volt, 16 Inch 5 Spoke Aluminum Wheels, AC, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Anti-Lock Brake System, Block Heater, Split Folding Rear Seats, 2.2L - I4 Cyl. Engine, 4 Speed Automatic Transmission,CarFax Available. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Convenience Cruise Control

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Electric rear window defogger

Halogen headlamps w/auto lamp control

Front/rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats

Dual covered visor vanity mirrors Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

4-speed automatic transmission w/OD Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Media / Nav / Comm Fixed Mast Antenna

(4) speakers

AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player Safety Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)

Front/rear 3-point safety belts Trim Black grille Seating Reclining front bucket seats

60/40 split folding rear seat w/trunk pass-through Comfort Rear seat heating ducts

Particulate cabin air filtration system

Air conditioning (N/A w/MX0 Trans) Security Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system

Rear door child security locks Windows Solar Ray light-tinted glass Exterior Front/rear body colour fascias

Additional Features Body Colour Door Handles

Stainless Steel exhaust system

theatre dimming

3-spoke tilt steering wheel

Body colour rear spoiler

Emergency trunk release handle

Body colour body side mouldings

Rearview mirror w/tilt

Maintenance free battery w/run down protection

Satin nickel instrument panel trim w/satin nickel HVAC & radio

Carpeted cargo compartment w/light

Speed sensitive electric pwr steering

Single dome light

Front shoulder belt height adjuster

Dual body colour pwr mirrors

Driver/front passenger front airbags

16" x 6" 5-spoke machine faced aluminum wheels

P205/55R16 touring BSW tires

2.2L DOHC ECOTEC I4 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)

Analogue white faced instrumentation -inc: fuel gauge, speedometer, tachometer

Driver info centre -inc: (2) trip odometers, average speed, fuel range, fuel economy, GM oil life system, exterior temp display, engine coolant temp, programmable features

Floor console -inc: front/rear dual cup holders, armrest, storage, (2) auxiliary pwr outlets

Pwr windows w/driver express down, passenger lockout feature

Tire Repair Kit

1SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP

