2010 Dodge Charger

147,300 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

2010 Dodge Charger

2010 Dodge Charger

SXT Sedan - V6 - LEATHER

2010 Dodge Charger

SXT Sedan - V6 - LEATHER

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

147,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6886653
  Stock #: 20926
  VIN: 2b3ca3cv4ah136326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20926
  • Mileage 147,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Trim, Power Driver Seat, New Kumho Solus KL2T Tires, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, AC, Power Windows and Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Telescopic Steering Wheel, CD Player, Traction Control, Side Impact Airbags, Split Folding Rear Seats, Spoiler, Moulded Splash Guards, Block Heater, 3.5L - V6, 4 Speed Automatic Transmission, Certifed, Accident-Free, CarFax Available. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Adjustable Pedals

