2010 Nissan Altima

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0
Low KM, Local One-Owner Vehicle, S Premium Package, Push Button Start, Passive Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone Climate Controls, BlueTooth, Bose Speakers, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Mirrors and Door Locks, Cruise Control, Heated Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seats, Side Impact Airbags, Dual Exhaust, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Includes Michelin X Ice 215/55R17 Winter Tires on Steel Rims, 2.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine, Xtronic CVT Transmission, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
