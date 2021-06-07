Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

52,550 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

2.5 S COUPE

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

52,550KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

Low KM, Local One-Owner Vehicle, S Premium Package, Push Button Start, Passive Keyless Entry, Leather Interior, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone Climate Controls, BlueTooth, Bose Speakers, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Mirrors and Door Locks, Cruise Control, Heated Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seats, Side Impact Airbags, Dual Exhaust, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Includes Michelin X Ice 215/55R17 Winter Tires on Steel Rims, 2.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine, Xtronic CVT Transmission, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

