2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 166,700KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4412397
  • Stock #: 19998A
  • VIN: 2GNFLGE5XC6288224
Exterior Colour
Cardinal Red Metallic (Red)
Interior Colour
Jet Black (AFL)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

New Tires, Power Sunroof, Rear Park Assist Sensors, Back-Up Camera, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation, BlueTooth, Pioneer Premium Sound System, Power Lift Gate, Perforated Leather Trim, Memory Seat Pkg. Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Roof Rack, Trailer Hitch, Split Folding Rear Seats, Side Impact Airbags, 18 Inch Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Dual Exhaust, 3.0L - V6 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Certified, CarFax Report Available, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Trailer towing package
  • Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Comfort
  • Ambient lighting on instrument panel
  • Ambient lighting on inside door handles and door storage
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Roof Rail Cross Bars
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • Rear cargo security cover
  • Brake/transmission interlock
  • 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
  • Outside temperature in radio display
  • Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
  • Forward collision alert
  • 2.77 Axle Ratio
  • XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Steering wheel, leather wrapped
  • Steering wheel, audio controls
  • Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
  • Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
  • Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage
  • Seating, reclining front bucket seats, front console armrest
  • Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
  • Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  • Glove box, non-locking
  • Antenna, roof mounted
  • Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
  • Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
  • Rear seat armrest, with cupholders
  • Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming
  • Spare tire, compact spare
  • Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
  • Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
  • Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
  • Fog lights, front halogen
  • Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
  • Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
  • Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
  • Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
  • Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
  • Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
  • All wheel drive, active electronic
  • Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
  • Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
  • Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
  • Stabilizer bars, front and rear
  • Suspension system, soft ride suspension
  • Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
  • Generator, 120 amp
  • Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground
  • Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
  • Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer
  • Rear park assist, ultrasonic
  • ENGINE, 3.0L DOHC, V6 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) FLEX FUEL (E85 CAPABLE)
  • 3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)
  • Transmission, 6 speed electronic automatic, flat towable
  • Liftgate, power rear liftgate, with fixed glass
  • Lights, Halogen uplevel projector style -inc: automatic exterior lamp control
  • Fascia, body colour with chrome skid plates
  • Roof rails, charcoal, chrome inserts
  • Memory settings, driver seat and exterior mirrors
  • Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters, upper I/P center channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer
  • Mirrors, chrome, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
  • Tire pressure monitor (excludes compact spare tire)
  • 1SD PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
  • PREMIUM PAINT PRICING CODE
  • SUNROOF, POWER TILT-SLIDING GLASS
  • AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOUR TOUCH AM/FM STEREO WITH NAVIGATION
  • GVWR, 2400 KG (5300 LBS)
  • WHEELS, 18" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

