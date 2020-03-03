2012 Chevrolet Equinox

Convenience Cruise Control

Trailer towing package

Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Comfort Ambient lighting on instrument panel

Additional Features Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Brake/transmission interlock

2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster

Outside temperature in radio display

Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen

XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Steering wheel, leather wrapped

Steering wheel, audio controls

Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation

Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger

Console, centre, includes armrest, 2 cupholders and concealed storage

Seating, reclining front bucket seats, front console armrest

Power windows, express down, all 4 windows

Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area

Glove box, non-locking

Antenna, roof mounted

Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support

Ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console

Rear seat armrest, with cupholders

Visor, dual with illuminated vanity mirror

Mirror, inside rearview auto dimming

Door handles, body colour

Spare tire, compact spare

Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass

Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower

Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows

Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass

Fog lights, front halogen

Roof rails, charcoal

Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters

Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch

Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions

Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system

Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection

Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area

Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door

Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower

Chrome accents, grille headlamps, side windows and liftgate

Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts

All wheel drive, active electronic

Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection

Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life

Exhaust system, stainless steel, single

Stabilizer bars, front and rear

Suspension system, soft ride suspension

Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg

Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)

Generator, 120 amp

Dinghy towable, all 4 wheels on the ground

Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist

Lights, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control

Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper

Rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline

Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer

3.53 axle ratio (REQ: LEA 2.4L Engine)

Transmission, 6 speed electronic automatic, flat towable

Liftgate, power rear liftgate, with fixed glass

Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters, upper I/P center channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer

Tire pressure monitor (excludes compact spare tire)

Perforated leather-appointed seating

1SC PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP

SUNROOF, POWER TILT-SLIDING GLASS

AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOUR TOUCH RADIO, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, MP3 PLAYBACK, 7" COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY

WHEELS, 18" MACHINED ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.