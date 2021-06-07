2012 Chevrolet Equinox

+ taxes & licensing
204-746-8441
+ taxes & licensing
Low Km, Local One Owner, Clean CarFax, BlueTooth, Cruise Control, AC, Power Windows, Doors and Mirrors, Digital Speedometer, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Split Folding Rear Seats, Side Impact Airbags, All-Weather Floor Mats, Moulded Splash Guards, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Spare Tire, 2.4L - 4 Cyl Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
