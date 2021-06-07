Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

81,550 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS FWD

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LS FWD

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,550KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7186022
  • Stock #: 20774A
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK9C6251989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20774A
  • Mileage 81,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Km, Local One Owner, Clean CarFax, BlueTooth, Cruise Control, AC, Power Windows, Doors and Mirrors, Digital Speedometer, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Split Folding Rear Seats, Side Impact Airbags, All-Weather Floor Mats, Moulded Splash Guards, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Spare Tire, 2.4L - 4 Cyl Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Email Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

