2013 Chevrolet Cruze...

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Remote Vehicle Start Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench

Additional Features Bluetooth For Phone Oil pan heater Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings Child security electronic rear door locks Steering wheel with auxiliary audio controls 3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MR5 Transmission) Acoustics package Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer Defogger, rear window Door handles, body colour Trunk entrapment release, internal Seat storage back pocket, front passenger Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner Antenna, short, roof mounted Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles Heater ducts, rear passenger Storage, upper dash Seating, 6-way manual front passenger Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable Lighting, dome with theatre dimming Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning Mirror, rearview, manual day/night Seating, manual reclining seatbacks Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding Seating, articulating centre armrest Seating, 6-way manual driver Lighting, front reading lights Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts) Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall Glass, solar ray, tinted Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent Mouldings, chrome, upper body side Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear Wheels, 16" x 6.5" steel with painted silver wheel covers Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection Steering, power, electric Brakes, power, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum Chassis sport, lowered Alternator, 130 amps TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: (2) trip odometers, fuel range, instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, oil life monitor, compass, average vehicle speed, digital speedometer Chassis rear, compound crank SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO DELETE

