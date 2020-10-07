2013 Chevrolet Cruze...

Local One-Owner Vehicle, Remote Start, BlueTooth, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Cruise Control, AC, Traction Control, Split Folding Rear Seats, Oil Pan Heater, 16 Inch RTX Aluminum Wheels, 1.4L Turbo 4 Cyl. Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, CarFax Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
Finance for $130.22 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 60 mo. with $0 down. OAC.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Vehicle Start
Front Wheel Drive
Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench
Bluetooth For Phone
Oil pan heater
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings
Child security electronic rear door locks
Steering wheel with auxiliary audio controls
3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MR5 Transmission)
Acoustics package
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Door handles, body colour
Trunk entrapment release, internal
Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
Antenna, short, roof mounted
Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles
Heater ducts, rear passenger
Storage, upper dash
Seating, 6-way manual front passenger
Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable
Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
Mirror, rearview, manual day/night
Seating, manual reclining seatbacks
Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding
Seating, articulating centre armrest
Seating, 6-way manual driver
Lighting, front reading lights
Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage
Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts)
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent
Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall
Glass, solar ray, tinted
Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent
Mouldings, chrome, upper body side
Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear
Wheels, 16" x 6.5" steel with painted silver wheel covers
Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged
Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type
Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
Steering, power, electric
Brakes, power, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Chassis sport, lowered
Alternator, 130 amps
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: (2) trip odometers, fuel range, instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, oil life monitor, compass, average vehicle speed, digital speedometer
Chassis rear, compound crank
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO DELETE
