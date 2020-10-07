Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

82,975 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,975KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6130770
  • Stock #: 20555A
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB3D7308769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Medium Titanium (AFC)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20555A
  • Mileage 82,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Local One-Owner Vehicle, Remote Start, BlueTooth, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Cruise Control, AC, Traction Control, Split Folding Rear Seats, Oil Pan Heater, 16 Inch RTX Aluminum Wheels, 1.4L Turbo 4 Cyl. Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, CarFax Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Finance for $130.22 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 60 mo. with $0 down. OAC.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Vehicle Start
Front Wheel Drive
Compact spare wheel -inc: jack & lug nut wrench
Bluetooth For Phone
Oil pan heater
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings
Child security electronic rear door locks
Steering wheel with auxiliary audio controls
3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MR5 Transmission)
Acoustics package
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Door handles, body colour
Trunk entrapment release, internal
Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
Antenna, short, roof mounted
Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles
Heater ducts, rear passenger
Storage, upper dash
Seating, 6-way manual front passenger
Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable
Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
Mirror, rearview, manual day/night
Seating, manual reclining seatbacks
Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding
Seating, articulating centre armrest
Seating, 6-way manual driver
Lighting, front reading lights
Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage
Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts)
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent
Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall
Glass, solar ray, tinted
Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent
Mouldings, chrome, upper body side
Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear
Wheels, 16" x 6.5" steel with painted silver wheel covers
Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged
Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type
Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
Steering, power, electric
Brakes, power, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Chassis sport, lowered
Alternator, 130 amps
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: (2) trip odometers, fuel range, instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, oil life monitor, compass, average vehicle speed, digital speedometer
Chassis rear, compound crank
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO DELETE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

