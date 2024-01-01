Menu
<p>79,600 Kms, Chevrolet MyLink Infotainment System, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Remote Start, Cruise Control, AC, Power Windows, Locks And Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seats, Side Impact Airbags, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 2.4L - 4 Cylinder Eco Tech Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.</p>

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

79,600 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Malibu

Eco LT Sedan

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

Eco LT Sedan

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,600KM
  Exterior Colour White
  Mileage 79,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

2013 Chevrolet Malibu