2013 GMC Sierra 1500

Power Driver Seat, BlueTooth, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Power Windows & Mirrors, Spray In Box Liner, GM 6 Inch Oval Running Boards, Z71 Pkg. HD Trailering Equipment, Trailer Brake Controller, GatorBack Flaps, Fog Lamps, Rotary Dial Transfer Case Knob, Side Impact Airbags, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 5.3L - V8 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Rebuilt Title, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
Vehicle Features
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Remote Vehicle Start
Spare tire lock
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
Side guard door beams
Bluetooth For Phone
High-capacity air cleaner
Chrome centre caps
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience pkg comfort and decor
5'8" pickup box
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Door handles, black
(6) uplevel performance speakers
1SB PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system
Console, overhead, deluxe
Defogger, windshield and side window
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
Bumpers, front, chrome, includes body coloured top cap
Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows
Grille, chrome surround with Chrome Horizontal Bars
Grille, moulded plastic, integral emblem at centre of grille
Mouldings, body side, body coloured
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Cup holders, front row, centre console and doors, rear seat
Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit instrument panel switches
Lights, indicator, at a tap three flash to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change
Mirror, inside rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim
Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down
Windows, rear, power
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
Chassis equipment, handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
Generator, 145 amp
GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)
Pick up box, two tier loading
Antenna, radio mast
Air bags, driver and right front passenger, dual stage -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
Air bags, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
Air bags, side-impact, seat-mounted, driver and right front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tire pressure monitoring system -inc: voltmeter, oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Seats, rear bench split, folding stadium style
Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio (w/LC9 or L9H Engine REQ: K5L HD Enhanced Cooling Pkg)
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
Audio system controls , steering wheel mounted
ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC)
Seat adjuster, 6-way power driver
Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic, soft vinyl with map pockets
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Lights, fog lamps
Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages; compass, exterior temp display -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language...
Climate control, dual zone, front, electronic climate control
TAILGATE PKG
Defogger, rear window, electric defrost
Locking differential, rear
ASSIST STEPS, TUBULAR, 6"OVAL CHROME
HEAVY DUTY ENHANCED COOLING EQUIPMENT PKG
LOCKS, LOCKING AND EZ-LIFT TAILGATE
SLE EXTERIOR PKG
AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK, USB PORT (FOR IPOD/MP3)
CHASSIS EQUIPMENT, OFF-ROAD
SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT FULL FEATURE BENCH SEAT
TRANSMISSION, HD 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OD
WHEEL TRIM, 432 MM (17") SPORT POLISHED ALUMINUM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.