2013 Nissan Frontier...

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Map Lights Variable intermittent windshield wipers Safety 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child safety rear door locks Dual note horn 4-wheel anti-lock braking system Electronic brake force distribution Front seat side-impact airbags Comfort Illuminated Entry Cargo Area Light Locking dampened glove compartment Windows Rear Privacy Glass Exterior Halogen Headlights Powertrain 4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine Engine block heater w/factory installed cord Power Options Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Integrated fender flares Suspension Independent double-wishbone front suspension Security Vehicle security system Media / Nav / Comm Mast antenna

Additional Features Front stabilizer bar Chrome front/rear bumper 4-wheel drive Immobilizer key system Black door handles Energy absorbing steering column Side door guard beams (2) rear coat hangers Front tow hook (3) assist grips Front/rear door map pockets Hood buckling creases Front curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor Shift interlock (2) bottle holders Front UV-reducing solar glass Removable locking tailgate Chrome frame front grille Black pwr/heated folding mirrors (4) rope hooks (2) 2nd row under-seat removable storage box w/net (4) cup holders Dual visors w/extenders & vanity mirrors Driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant-classification sensors Front passenger 3-point ALR/ELR seat belt system LATCH upper tether anchor 16" x 7.0" 5-spoke aluminum wheels (2) 12V DC pwr outlets (2) front adjustable head restraints Front reclining/sliding captain chairs Upper IP storage tray Pwr windows w/auto driver down & retained accessory pwr Rear seatback pocket 4-way manual driver seat & fold down passenger seat Sliding rear window w/lock (2) rear flip-up individual seats Front/rear 3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners, load limiters Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, key in ignition Multi-leaf spring solid axle rear suspension Centre console -inc: bin w/latching lid, open storage Instrumentation -inc: digital clock, coolant temp, fuel level, oil pressure, tachometer, dual trip odometers, volts Auto locking front hubs 5-speed wide ratio automatic transmission w/OD AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: XM satellite radio, display screen, auxiliary input, USB, (6) speakers

