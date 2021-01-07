Menu
2013 Nissan Frontier

74,100 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

74,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6435175
  Stock #: 20807A
  VIN: 1N6AD0CW0DN731560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black (Black)
  • Interior Colour Graphite (K)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20807A
  • Mileage 74,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-Up Camera, Rear Park Assist Sensors, BlueTooth, XM Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Dual Zone Climate Controls, AC, Power Windows, Lock and Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear Sliding Window, Fog Lamps, Ming Paint Protection, Spray In Box Liner, TonnoPro Hard Fold Tonneau Cover, Moulded Flaps, Hitch Package, Side Impact Airbags, 16 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 4.0L - V6 Engine, 5 Speed Automatic Transmission, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Finance for $190.14 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 60 mo. with $0 down. OAC.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Map Lights
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child safety rear door locks
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Electronic brake force distribution
Front seat side-impact airbags
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Locking dampened glove compartment
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
4.0L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
Engine block heater w/factory installed cord
Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Integrated fender flares
Independent double-wishbone front suspension
Vehicle security system
Mast antenna
Front stabilizer bar
Chrome front/rear bumper
4-wheel drive
Immobilizer key system
Black door handles
Energy absorbing steering column
Side door guard beams
(2) rear coat hangers
Front tow hook
(3) assist grips
Front/rear door map pockets
Hood buckling creases
Front curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor
Shift interlock
(2) bottle holders
Front UV-reducing solar glass
Removable locking tailgate
Chrome frame front grille
Black pwr/heated folding mirrors
(4) rope hooks
(2) 2nd row under-seat removable storage box w/net
(4) cup holders
Dual visors w/extenders & vanity mirrors
Driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant-classification sensors
Front passenger 3-point ALR/ELR seat belt system
LATCH upper tether anchor
16" x 7.0" 5-spoke aluminum wheels
(2) 12V DC pwr outlets
(2) front adjustable head restraints
Front reclining/sliding captain chairs
Upper IP storage tray
Pwr windows w/auto driver down & retained accessory pwr
Rear seatback pocket
4-way manual driver seat & fold down passenger seat
Sliding rear window w/lock
(2) rear flip-up individual seats
Front/rear 3-point seatbelts w/front pretensioners, load limiters
Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, key in ignition
Multi-leaf spring solid axle rear suspension
Centre console -inc: bin w/latching lid, open storage
Instrumentation -inc: digital clock, coolant temp, fuel level, oil pressure, tachometer, dual trip odometers, volts
Auto locking front hubs
5-speed wide ratio automatic transmission w/OD
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: XM satellite radio, display screen, auxiliary input, USB, (6) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

