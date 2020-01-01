2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Local One Owner, Complete with Overland Raider Box Cap, Z71 Off Road Suspension Pkg. LTZ Plus Pkg. Jet Black/Dark Ash Leather Trim, Memory Pkg. Heated & Power Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Back Up Camera, Front and Rear Park Assist Sensors, Sunroof, Chev MyLink 8 Inch Touch Screen with Navigation, Bose, BlueTooth, 20 Inch Chrome Aluminum Wheels, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Slide Rear Window, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Fog Lights, Power Pedals, Side Impact Airbags, Trailering Pkg. Trailer Brake Controller, EZ Lift & Lower Locking Tailgate, 6 Inch Chrome Assist Steps, Moulded Splash Guards, LED Box Lights, 5.3L V8 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request, No Accidents, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

