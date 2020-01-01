Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w/1LZ

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ w/1LZ

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,100KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4412379
  • Stock #: 19887
  • VIN: 3GCUKSECXEG504181
Exterior Colour
Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Dark Ash (H2V)
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Local One Owner, Complete with Overland Raider Box Cap, Z71 Off Road Suspension Pkg. LTZ Plus Pkg. Jet Black/Dark Ash Leather Trim, Memory Pkg. Heated & Power Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Back Up Camera, Front and Rear Park Assist Sensors, Sunroof, Chev MyLink 8 Inch Touch Screen with Navigation, Bose, BlueTooth, 20 Inch Chrome Aluminum Wheels, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Slide Rear Window, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Fog Lights, Power Pedals, Side Impact Airbags, Trailering Pkg. Trailer Brake Controller, EZ Lift & Lower Locking Tailgate, 6 Inch Chrome Assist Steps, Moulded Splash Guards, LED Box Lights, 5.3L V8 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request, No Accidents, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • antenna
  • Bose Speaker System
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • universal home remote
Additional Features
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • (6) audio speakers
  • Rear Vision Camera System
  • Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
  • Rear child security locks
  • Outside mirror chrome caps
  • 5'8" pickup box
  • Defogger, rear window, electric
  • Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Defogger, windshield and side window
  • Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
  • Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
  • Heater, engine block
  • TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
  • Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
  • Alternator, 150 amp
  • ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
  • Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
  • Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
  • Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
  • Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type
  • Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure, tire pressure monitor *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
  • Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench and 3 with bucket seat
  • Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
  • Battery, heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory pwr
  • Cooling, external engine oil, heavy-duty
  • Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion
  • Suspension, increased capacity, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptical
  • Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, traction control, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
  • Bumpers, front, chrome
  • Bumpers, rear, chrome with cornersteps
  • Glass, deep tint, rear
  • Grille surround, chrome with chrome mesh
  • Lights, fog lamps, front, halogen
  • Lights, front, halogen projector
  • Mouldings, body side, chrome
  • Spare tire, 432 mm (17") all-season blackwall
  • Tailgate, EZ lift and lower
  • Window, power sliding rear
  • Assist handle, front/rear passengers
  • Climate control, dual zone automatic
  • Driver information centre, 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization, warning messages & advanced vehicle information display
  • Mirror, inside rear-view with auto dimming
  • Power outlet, 110V AC electrical
  • Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
  • Sunshades, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Axle, rear, 3.08 ratio (REQ: L83 Engine)
  • Differential, auto locking rear
  • Engine, 5.3L V8 EcoTec3 with active fuel management, direct injection and variable valve timing -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
  • GVWR, 3266 kg (7200 lbs)
  • Trailering pkg -inc: trailer hitch, 7-pin & 4-pin connectors, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness for an aftermarket trailer brake controller
  • Trailer brake controller, integrated
  • Steering wheel, manual tilt and telescoping
  • ASSIST STEPS, TUBULAR, 6" OVAL CHROME
  • Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
  • 1LZ PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
  • LIGHTING, LED CARGO BOX
  • LPO, SPLASH GUARDS, MOULDED, FRONT & REAR, BLACK
  • LTZ PLUS PKG
  • SUNROOF, POWER TILT-SLIDING
  • AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK, 8" COLOUR TOUCH NAVIGATION WITH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM, USB PORTS, AUXILIARY JACK, SD CARD SLOT
  • SEATS, HEATED FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET
  • WHEEL TRIM, 508 MM X 229 MM (20"X9") CHROME ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

