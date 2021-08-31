Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

115,700 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4X4 SUV

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

SV 4X4 SUV

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7638961
  • Stock #: 20554A
  • VIN: 5n1ar2mm2ec669648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20554A
  • Mileage 115,700 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Passenger SUV, Accident-Free, All-Mode 4x4 i, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Tri-Zone Climate Controls, Remote Start, Power Lift Gate, BlueTooth, Push Button Start, Passive Keyless Entry, Rear Park Assist Sensors, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seats, Trailering Package, Side Impact Airbags, All-Weather Floor Mats, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 3.5L - V6 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Finance for $190.14 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 60 mo. with $0 down. OAC.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

