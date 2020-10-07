Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

129,200 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

  1. 6199467
  2. 6199467
  3. 6199467
  4. 6199467
  5. 6199467
  6. 6199467
  7. 6199467
  8. 6199467
  9. 6199467
  10. 6199467
  11. 6199467
  12. 6199467
  13. 6199467
  14. 6199467
  15. 6199467
  16. 6199467
  17. 6199467
  18. 6199467
  19. 6199467
  20. 6199467
  21. 6199467
  22. 6199467
  23. 6199467
  24. 6199467
  25. 6199467
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6199467
  • Stock #: 20624
  • VIN: 3GTU2WEJ4FG332592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Diamond Tricoat (White)
  • Interior Colour Cocoa/Dune (H2Y)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20624
  • Mileage 129,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Local One Owner, White Diamond Tricoat, Cocoa Dune Perforated Leather Trim, New 22 Inch Foose Chrome Plated Rims and Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus Tires, 6.2L - V8 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Power Pedals, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Bose Sound, BlueTooth, Driver Alert Pkg. Lane Departure Warning, Front & Rear Park Assist Sensors, Forward Collision Alert, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Enhanced Driver Cluster Display, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate Controls, GM 6 Inch Chrome Tubular Running Boards, Retrax Hard Top Tonneau Cover, Spray In Box Liner, Body Coloured Wheel Arch Mouldings, Body Coloured Moulded Splash Guards, Rear Unserstorage Bin, All-Weather Floor Mats, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Finance for $369.73 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 60 mo. with $0 down. OAC.

Vehicle Features

Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
universal home remote
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Driver Alert Package
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Sunroof, power
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Included and only available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Pickup box, Wideside
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger, (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Mirrors, outside chrome cap, heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Headlamps, halogen projector with LED signature
Pedals, power-adjustable
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Bumper, front, body-colour
Bumper, rear body-colour with bumper CornerSteps
Grille, Denali Chrome
Transmission, 8-speed automatic
Recovery hooks, chrome
Trailer brake controller, integrated
ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8
AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM
5SA PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
GVWR, 7200 LBS. (3266 KG)
SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET
Console, floor mounted reconfigurable with moveable cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management and hanging file folder capability
Display, customizable driver display 8" multi-colour configurable
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (Requires gas engine.) (dealer installed)
Suspension, MagneRide Magnetic Ride Control with MagneRide branded shock absorbers
Underbody shield frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case
Bose Sound with 6 speaker system, (7 speaker system including subwoofer when ordered with bucket seats)
BVQ FACTORY INSTALLED 6" CHROME TUBULAR RECTANGULAR ASSIST STEP DELETE
LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, FRONT AND REAR
LPO, BODY COLOUR MOULDED SPLASH GUARDS
LPO, BODY COLOUR WHEEL ARCH MOULDINGS
LPO, REAR UNDERSEAT STORAGE, COMPOSITE STORAGE BIN
LPO, TAILGATE HANDLE, CHROME

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosenort Motors

2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 22,650 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 12,500 KM
$39,495 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 82,975 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

Call Dealer

204-746-XXXX

(click to show)

204-746-8441

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory