2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Local One Owner, White Diamond Tricoat, Cocoa Dune Perforated Leather Trim, New 22 Inch Foose Chrome Plated Rims and Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus Tires, 6.2L - V8 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Power Pedals, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Bose Sound, BlueTooth, Driver Alert Pkg. Lane Departure Warning, Front & Rear Park Assist Sensors, Forward Collision Alert, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Enhanced Driver Cluster Display, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate Controls, GM 6 Inch Chrome Tubular Running Boards, Retrax Hard Top Tonneau Cover, Spray In Box Liner, Body Coloured Wheel Arch Mouldings, Body Coloured Moulded Splash Guards, Rear Unserstorage Bin, All-Weather Floor Mats, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
Finance for $369.73 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 60 mo. with $0 down. OAC.
Vehicle Features
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
universal home remote
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Driver Alert Package
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Sunroof, power
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Included and only available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Pickup box, Wideside
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (Requires gas engine.) (dealer installed)
Suspension, MagneRide Magnetic Ride Control with MagneRide branded shock absorbers
Underbody shield frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case
Bose Sound with 6 speaker system, (7 speaker system including subwoofer when ordered with bucket seats)