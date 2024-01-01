$19,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
XLT Super Crew 4X4
2016 Ford F-150
XLT Super Crew 4X4
Location
Rosenort Motors
44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0
204-746-8441
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Stock # 14225B
- Mileage 258,300 KM
Vehicle Description
ON HOLD! FX4 Off Road Package, XLT Sport Package, Console Shift, Bucket Seats, Power Driver And Passenger Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Pedals, Boxlink Cargo System, Rear View Camera, Power Sliding Rear Window, Rear Defroster, Reverse Sensing System, Sync 3, Blue Tooth, 110V/400W Outlet, LED Box Lighting, Blind Spot Info System, All Weather Rubber Floor Mats, Running Boards, Tailgate Step, Spray In Bed Liner, Remote Start, Fog Lights, Gator Back Flaps, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Access Soft Top Tonneau Cover, Trailer Tow Package, Side Impact Airbags, 157 Inch Wheelbase, 5.0L V8 FFV Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
Finance for $214.88 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 8.99% for 60 mo. with $0 down. OAC.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
