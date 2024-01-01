Menu
2016 Ford F-150

258,300 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing

2016 Ford F-150

258,300 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
XLT Super Crew 4X4

XLT Super Crew 4X4

2016 Ford F-150

XLT Super Crew 4X4

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
258,300KM
VIN 1ftfw1ef4gkd90966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 14225B
  • Mileage 258,300 KM

Vehicle Description

ON HOLD! FX4 Off Road Package, XLT Sport Package, Console Shift, Bucket Seats, Power Driver And Passenger Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Pedals, Boxlink Cargo System, Rear View Camera, Power Sliding Rear Window, Rear Defroster, Reverse Sensing System, Sync 3, Blue Tooth, 110V/400W Outlet, LED Box Lighting, Blind Spot Info System, All Weather Rubber Floor Mats, Running Boards, Tailgate Step, Spray In Bed Liner, Remote Start, Fog Lights, Gator Back Flaps, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Access Soft Top Tonneau Cover, Trailer Tow Package, Side Impact Airbags, 157 Inch Wheelbase, 5.0L V8 FFV Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Finance for $214.88 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 8.99% for 60 mo. with $0 down. OAC.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

2016 Ford F-150