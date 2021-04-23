Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

244,995 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT Crew Cab 4WD

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

  1. 7018067
  2. 7018067
  3. 7018067
  4. 7018067
  5. 7018067
  6. 7018067
  7. 7018067
  8. 7018067
  9. 7018067
  10. 7018067
  11. 7018067
  12. 7018067
  13. 7018067
  14. 7018067
  15. 7018067
  16. 7018067
  17. 7018067
  18. 7018067
  19. 7018067
  20. 7018067
  21. 7018067
  22. 7018067
  23. 7018067
  24. 7018067
  25. 7018067
  26. 7018067
Contact Seller

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

244,995KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7018067
  • Stock #: 20968
  • VIN: 3gtu2necxgg221848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20968
  • Mileage 244,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Local MB Truck, White Frost Tri-Coat, Bucket Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Power Driver & Passenger Seats, Heated Seats, Cocoa Dune Leather Interior, Dual Zone Climate Control, Bose, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, BlueTooth, CD Player, Wireless Charging Station, Back-Up Camera, Universal Garage Door Remote, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, Power Pedals, Power Folding Mirrors, Side Impact Airbags, Trailer Brake Controller, 6 Inch Chrome Running Boards, Gator Back Flaps, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Access Roll Up Tonneau Cover, Spray In Box Liner, All-Weather Floor Mats, 5.3 L V8 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Certified, Accident-Free, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Finance for $279.96 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 60 mo. with $0 down. OAC.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosenort Motors

2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 244,995 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sedona LX
 58,500 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2011 Lincoln MKT MkT
 181,600 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

Call Dealer

204-746-XXXX

(click to show)

204-746-8441

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory