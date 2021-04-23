2016 GMC Sierra 1500...

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 2 4 4 , 9 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7018067

Stock #: 20968

VIN: 3gtu2necxgg221848

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 20968

Mileage 244,995 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Additional Features Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HD Radio Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Requires Subscription

