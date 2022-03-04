Menu
2016 Nissan Frontier

198,150 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

SV 4X4 CREW CAB

Location

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

198,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8563271
  • Stock #: CF724991
  • VIN: 1n6ad0fv4gn724991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # CF724991
  • Mileage 198,150 KM

Vehicle Description

No GST, Consignment Sale, New Toyo Open Country AT3 Tires, Heated Front Seats, Back-Up Camera, Rear Park Assist Sensors, BlueTooth, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Doors Locks and Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Fog Lights, Side Impact Air Bag, Spray In Box Liner, Trailer Hitch and Wiring, Ming Paint Polish, 16 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 4.0L - V6 Engine, 5 Speed Automatic Transmission, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

