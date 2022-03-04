$22,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Frontier
SV 4X4 CREW CAB
Location
Rosenort Motors
44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0
204-746-8441
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8563271
- Stock #: CF724991
- VIN: 1n6ad0fv4gn724991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # CF724991
- Mileage 198,150 KM
Vehicle Description
No GST, Consignment Sale, New Toyo Open Country AT3 Tires, Heated Front Seats, Back-Up Camera, Rear Park Assist Sensors, BlueTooth, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Doors Locks and Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Fog Lights, Side Impact Air Bag, Spray In Box Liner, Trailer Hitch and Wiring, Ming Paint Polish, 16 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 4.0L - V6 Engine, 5 Speed Automatic Transmission, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
Vehicle Features
