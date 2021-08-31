Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Buick Envision

38,100 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Envision

2017 Buick Envision

Essence AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Envision

Essence AWD

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

  1. 7686964
  2. 7686964
  3. 7686964
  4. 7686964
  5. 7686964
  6. 7686964
  7. 7686964
  8. 7686964
  9. 7686964
  10. 7686964
  11. 7686964
  12. 7686964
  13. 7686964
  14. 7686964
  15. 7686964
  16. 7686964
  17. 7686964
  18. 7686964
  19. 7686964
  20. 7686964
  21. 7686964
  22. 7686964
  23. 7686964
  24. 7686964
  25. 7686964
  26. 7686964
  27. 7686964
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,100KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7686964
  • Stock #: 21202
  • VIN: LRBFXDSA0HD192655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21202
  • Mileage 38,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax, Tri-Zone Climate Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Power Driver & Passenger Seats, Leather Trim, Driver Memory Seat Pkg. Power Lift Gate, Rear Park Assist Sensors, Back-Up Camera, BlueTooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB, Passive Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, Split Folding Rear Seats, Side Impact Airbags, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, GM In-Service Date August 25, 2017, Balance of Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance Remaining, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Finance for $248.65 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 72 mo. with $0 down. OAC.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosenort Motors

2020 Ford Escape SE ...
 16,100 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 115,700 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 47,750 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

Call Dealer

204-746-XXXX

(click to show)

204-746-8441

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory