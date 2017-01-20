2017 Buick Verano

Local One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, Graphite Grey Metallic, Convenience Package 1: Remote Start, Back-Up Camera, 7 Inch Intellilink Touch Screen Display with USB, BlueTooth, Sirius XM Radio, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob. Comfort Package: 8 Way Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats. 19 Inch Multi-Spoke Machined Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Side Impact Airbags, 2.4L - 4 Cyl. Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, GM In-Service Date 01/20/2017, Balance of GM Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance Remaining, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
Finance for $137.43 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 72 mo. with $0 down. OAC.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Rear Vision Camera
Comfort Package
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Trunk emergency release handle
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Glass, solar absorbing
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Emissions, federal requirements
ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI
Door handles, body-colour
Grille, Black chrome/spectre Grey waterfall, premium finish with bright chrome surround and Buick tri-shield
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of laminated front and side glass along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Wheel, 16" x 4" (40.6 cm x 10.2 cm) steel, compact spare
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger, activates on remote start
Armrest, centre, rear, articulating with dual cup holders and storage
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Defogger, rear-window electric, activates on remote start in 7 degrees Celsius or below
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Heat ducts, rear floor
Instrument panel, Black cluster includes Black rings with silver accents
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable
Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, centre stack, console, cup holders and overhead LED dome
Lamp, interior, Ice Blue ambient, door handle area
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt located in the centre console forward storage bin
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt located on the back of the centre console
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way manual
Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints for outboard seating positions and integrated headrest for centre seating position
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Sill plates, front doors
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, heavy-duty 512 cold-cranking amps
Brake, parking, electronic
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear with Brake Assist
Engine, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
Exhaust tip, chrome with oval dual wall
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear Z-link, compound crank with Buick Tuned Watts for enhanced rear stability
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual-note high and low
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats in all 3 rear seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Safety belts, front pretensioners, driver and passenger (driver includes load limiter)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Tires, P235/45R18, all season, blackwall
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with chrome trim plate bezel, 3-spoke
Steering, power, electric rack mounted
Headrest, rear centre
Emissions, general unleaded
Seats, front bucket
Audio system feature, display, 7" diagonal touch-screen, colour, located on centre stack