2017 Cadillac Escalade

155,300 KM

Details Description Features

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

2017 Cadillac Escalade

2017 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury 4WD

2017 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury 4WD

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8810669
  Stock #: 20988
  VIN: 1gys4ckj0hr255222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20988
  • Mileage 155,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Local One Owner, Accident-Free, New Tires, Crystal White Tricoat Paint, Shale Cocoa Interior, Radiant Package, 22 Inch Chrome Wheels, Galvano Grille, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Head-Up Display, Adaptive Cruise Control, Surround Vision Cameras, Rear Camera Mirror, Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cadillac CUE Navigation, Bose Centrepoint 16 Speakers Surround Sound System, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, 12 Way Power Front Driver and Passenger Seats, Driver Memory Seat, Power Pedals, Power Telescopic Steering Wheel, Intellibeam Headlamps, Tri-Zone Climate Controls, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Second Row Bucket Seats, Second Row Heated Seats, Power Fold-Down Second and Third Row Seats, Side Impact Airbags, Power Sunroof, Power Lift Gate, Remote Start, Running Boards, Body Colour Moulded Splash Guards, Hitch Package, 6.2L - V8 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, 4WD with Driver Select Mode, List Price $103,415, Sale Price $62,995, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Finance for $554.93 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 6.99% for 72 mo. with $0 down. OAC.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

