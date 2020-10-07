2018 Cadillac XT5

Crystal White Tricoat, Jet Black Perforated Leather Trim, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, 20 Inch Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, Cadillac User Experience with Navigation and Bose Speakers, Wireless Charging, Driver Awareness Pkg. Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Intellibeam Auto On/Off High Beam Control, Safety Seat Alert, Front Automatic Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Detection, Front & Rear Park Assist Sensors, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Back-Up Camera, Driver & Passenger Power & Heated Seats, Memory Driver Seat Package, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Power Lift Gate, Passive Keyless Entry, Push Button Start Ignition, Remote Vehicle Start, Rainsense Front Wipers, Dual Exhaust, 3.6 L - V6 Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, GM Inservice Date August 09, 2018, Balance of GM Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance Remaining, List Price $62,785, Sale Price $38,995, Certified, Accident-Free, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
Finance for $294.62 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 84 mo. with $0 down. OAC.
Vehicle Features
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Electric parking brake
COMPASS DISPLAY
Side Blind Zone Alert
Driver Awareness Package
Adaptive remote start
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Following Distance Indicator
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Suspension, 4-wheel independent
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Door locks, rear child security
Antenna, roof-mounted
Glovebox, lockable
Steering wheel, heated
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Tire, compact spare
Sensor, cabin humidity
Spoiler, rear
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START
Fueling system, capless
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
Side-mounted lamps
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Air filter, cabin
Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Gauge cluster, 5.7" colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Lighting accent, light pipes along console
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control 2-way
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
All-wheel drive, with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
Automatic Stop/Start
Axle, 3.20 final drive ratio
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Brakes, active control
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger), front and rear head curtain, driver side knee
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Rear seat reminder
Seats, front bucket
IntelliBeam, auto high beam control
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense with moisture detection
Seat, second row, 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Alternator, 155 amps (Upgradeable to (KW7) 170 amp alternator when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Switch, Drivesense system
Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or Qi-compatible mobile device. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see gmtotalconnect.ca.)
Front Pedestrian Braking
Seat, driver haptic safety alert
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
Transmission, 8-speed automatic
Door handles, with galvano accents
Headlamps, halogen (Upgradeable to (T4L) LED headlamps when (IO6) Cadillac user experience with embedded navigation is ordered.)
Liftgate, rear power with programmable memory height
SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar ser...
Cadillac Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Cadillac Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Limitations apply...
LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE STUDIO SURROUND SOUND 14-SPEAKER SYSTEM
CARGO NET, LATERAL MESH
CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO
LPO, 20" (50.8 CM) POLISHED WHEELS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.