2018 Cadillac XT5

Rear Vision Camera

Front and Rear Park Assist

Electric parking brake

COMPASS DISPLAY

Adaptive remote start

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Following Distance Indicator

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Suspension, 4-wheel independent

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Door locks, rear child security

Antenna, roof-mounted

Glovebox, lockable

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Sensor, cabin humidity

Spoiler, rear

Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist

ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START

Fueling system, capless

Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)

Headlamps, automatic on/off

Liftgate, rear power with memory height

Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum

Side-mounted lamps

Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade

Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)

Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass

Air filter, cabin

Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)

Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence

Cargo shade, retractable, rear

Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger

Lighting accent, light pipes along console

Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)

All-wheel drive, with twin-clutch system with driver mode select

Automatic Stop/Start

Axle, 3.20 final drive ratio

Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc

Brakes, active control

Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Horn, dual note tone

Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated

Headlamps, LED

Rear seat reminder

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Lamps, front park and cornering

Seat, second row, 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release

Alternator, 155 amps (Upgradeable to (KW7) 170 amp alternator when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)

Switch, Drivesense system

Transmission, 8-speed automatic

Door handles, with galvano accents

Headlamps, halogen (Upgradeable to (T4L) LED headlamps when (IO6) Cadillac user experience with embedded navigation is ordered.)

Steering wheel, heated, automatic

Air bag, Passenger Sensing System (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)

Tires, P235/65R18 all-season, H-rated, blackwall

Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, with moisture detection

Cadillac Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Cadillac Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Limitations apply...

LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP

Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-color

Seats, front bucket includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster

Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one PMA- or Qi-compatible mobile device. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see my.cadillac.com/learn.)

Gauge cluster, 5.7" color Driver Information Center display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger), front and rear head curtain, driver side knee (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restr...

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE STUDIO SURROUND SOUND 14-SPEAKER SYSTEM

CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO