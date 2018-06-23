2018 Chevrolet Impala

Heated Steering Wheel, Power Sunroof, Heated & Power Leather Seats, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Remote Start, Back-Up Camera, MyLink Infotainment Touch Screen Display, BlueTooth, Passive Keyless Entry, Side Impact Airbags, Split Folding Rear Seats,18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 3.6L - V6 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, LT Convenience Pkg. LT Leather Pkg. List Price $42,295. GM In-Service Date 06/23/2018, Balance of GM Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance Remaining, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience universal home remote Safety LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats

Additional Features Keyless Start

Rear Vision Camera

Hill start assist

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Theft-deterrent system

LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Trunk opening touch pad

Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Suspension, rear 4-link

Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors

Tool kit, road emergency

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power

Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power

Seat adjuster, driver power lumbar

Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages

Defogger, rear-window

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks

Shift knob, leather-wrapped

Brake Assist, panic

Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Safety belts, 3-point, all positions

Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger

Alternator, 150 amps

Wipers, front intermittent

Door handles, body-colour

Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual

Steering wheel, heated

Headlamp control, automatic on and off

Spoiler, rear

Headlamps, halogen

Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding

Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield

Seats, front bucket

Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system 100-watt

Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding

Lighting, interior with theater dimming, delayed entry/exit, glovebox and trunk

Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel

Brake, park, electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel

Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather-wrapped

Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front

Chassis equipment, front strut assembly

Steering, power, variable assist, electric

Brake control, cornering

Door and window locks, rear child security, power

Daytime Running Lamps, upper and lower auxiliary, LED

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP

ENGINE, 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination (Body-colour mirror caps.)

Armrest, rear centre

Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre

Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre

Audio system feature, 8" diagonal colour infotainment display, touch-screen, motorized power up/down with hidden storage and valet password lock

Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console

Keyless Open

Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)

Engine control, stop-start system (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)

Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)

Power outlet, 1, auxiliary, 12-volt located inside console

Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt located on rear of console

Storage compartment, front, uplevel with cover

Storage, innovative, hidden behind 8" diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable, dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk

Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip

SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar se...

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Limitations app...

AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO

WHEELS, 18" (45.7 CM) PAINTED ALLOY

FLOOR MATS, PREMIUM CARPETED FRONT AND REAR

LPO, 18" (45.7 CM) ALUMINUM WHEELS

LPO, CARGO NET

LT LEATHER PACKAGE

SUNROOF AND SPOILER PACKAGE

SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING WITH ADDITIONAL SKYLIGHT FIXED GLASS AFT OF THE SLIDING GLASS

TRUNK MAT, CARPETED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.