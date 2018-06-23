Menu
2018 Chevrolet Impala

LT

2018 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,700KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4415871
  • Stock #: 20138
  • VIN: 2G1105S38J9176111
Exterior Colour
Silver Ice Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Dark Titanium (H0V)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Heated Steering Wheel, Power Sunroof, Heated & Power Leather Seats, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Remote Start, Back-Up Camera, MyLink Infotainment Touch Screen Display, BlueTooth, Passive Keyless Entry, Side Impact Airbags, Split Folding Rear Seats,18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 3.6L - V6 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, LT Convenience Pkg. LT Leather Pkg. List Price $42,295. GM In-Service Date 06/23/2018, Balance of GM Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance Remaining, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • universal home remote
Safety
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Hill start assist
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Theft-deterrent system
  • LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
  • Trunk opening touch pad
  • Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Suspension, rear 4-link
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
  • Tool kit, road emergency
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
  • Seat adjuster, driver power lumbar
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
  • Defogger, rear-window
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
  • Shift knob, leather-wrapped
  • Brake Assist, panic
  • Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
  • Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Wipers, front intermittent
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
  • Steering wheel, heated
  • Headlamp control, automatic on and off
  • Spoiler, rear
  • Headlamps, halogen
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
  • Seats, front bucket
  • Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with overdrive
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system 100-watt
  • Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
  • Lighting, interior with theater dimming, delayed entry/exit, glovebox and trunk
  • Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel
  • Brake, park, electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel
  • Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather-wrapped
  • Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front
  • Chassis equipment, front strut assembly
  • Steering, power, variable assist, electric
  • Brake control, cornering
  • Door and window locks, rear child security, power
  • Daytime Running Lamps, upper and lower auxiliary, LED
  • LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
  • ENGINE, 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination (Body-colour mirror caps.)
  • Armrest, rear centre
  • Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
  • Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre
  • Audio system feature, 8" diagonal colour infotainment display, touch-screen, motorized power up/down with hidden storage and valet password lock
  • Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
  • Keyless Open
  • Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
  • Engine control, stop-start system (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
  • Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
  • Power outlet, 1, auxiliary, 12-volt located inside console
  • Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt located on rear of console
  • Storage compartment, front, uplevel with cover
  • Storage, innovative, hidden behind 8" diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable, dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk
  • Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip
  • SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll he...
  • Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar se...
  • Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018 (Limitations app...
  • AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO
  • WHEELS, 18" (45.7 CM) PAINTED ALLOY
  • FLOOR MATS, PREMIUM CARPETED FRONT AND REAR
  • LPO, 18" (45.7 CM) ALUMINUM WHEELS
  • LPO, CARGO NET
  • LT LEATHER PACKAGE
  • SUNROOF AND SPOILER PACKAGE
  • SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING WITH ADDITIONAL SKYLIGHT FIXED GLASS AFT OF THE SLIDING GLASS
  • TRUNK MAT, CARPETED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

