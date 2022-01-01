2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

+ taxes & licensing
44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0
Local One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, 7 Passenger, Magnetic Ride Control, Iridescent Pearl Tricoat, Jet Black Leather Interior, 22 Inch Premium Aluminum Wheels with Chrome Inserts, New Tires, Power Retractable Assist Steps with Perimeter Lighting, Power Sunroof, 8 Inch Enhanced Driver Information Centre, Head-Up Display, Black Bowtie Emblems, Front and Rear Park Assist Sensors, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Low-Speed Automatic Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Safety Seat Alert, Auto On/Off High Beam, Back-Up Camera, Side Impact Airbag, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Cooled Seats, 2nd Row Heated Seats, Power 3rd Row Fold Down Seats, Power Lift Gate, Tri-Zone Climate Controls, Memory Driver Seat, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Power Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Pedals, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Andriod Auto, Passive Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, Trailering Equipment, 5.3L - V8 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Vehicle In-Service Date October 11, 2018, Balance of GM Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance Remaining, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
Finance for $642.17 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 72 mo. with $0 down. OAC.
