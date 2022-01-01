Menu
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

52,400 KM

Details Description Features

$74,995

+ tax & licensing
Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

Premier 4WD

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

52,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8082589
  Stock #: 21508
  VIN: 1gnskckc1jr385830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21508
  • Mileage 52,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Local One Owner, Clean CarFax Report, 7 Passenger, Magnetic Ride Control, Iridescent Pearl Tricoat, Jet Black Leather Interior, 22 Inch Premium Aluminum Wheels with Chrome Inserts, New Tires, Power Retractable Assist Steps with Perimeter Lighting, Power Sunroof, 8 Inch Enhanced Driver Information Centre, Head-Up Display, Black Bowtie Emblems, Front and Rear Park Assist Sensors, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Low-Speed Automatic Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Safety Seat Alert, Auto On/Off High Beam, Back-Up Camera, Side Impact Airbag, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Cooled Seats, 2nd Row Heated Seats, Power 3rd Row Fold Down Seats, Power Lift Gate, Tri-Zone Climate Controls, Memory Driver Seat, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Power Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Pedals, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Andriod Auto, Passive Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, Trailering Equipment, 5.3L - V8 Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Vehicle In-Service Date October 11, 2018, Balance of GM Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance Remaining, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Finance for $642.17 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 72 mo. with $0 down. OAC.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

