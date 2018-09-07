Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

10,200 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD SUV

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

  1. 7650115
  2. 7650115
  3. 7650115
  4. 7650115
  5. 7650115
  6. 7650115
  7. 7650115
  8. 7650115
  9. 7650115
  10. 7650115
  11. 7650115
  12. 7650115
  13. 7650115
  14. 7650115
  15. 7650115
  16. 7650115
  17. 7650115
  18. 7650115
  19. 7650115
  20. 7650115
  21. 7650115
  22. 7650115
  23. 7650115
  24. 7650115
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

10,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7650115
  • Stock #: 21193
  • VIN: 1fmcu9gdxjub91947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21193
  • Mileage 10,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM, Local One-Owner Vehicle, Power Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, BlueTooth, USB Port, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Fog Lamps, Side Impact Airbags, All-Weather Floor Mats, Dual Exhaust, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 1.5L - 4 Cyl EcoBoost Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, In-Service Date 07/09/2018, Balance of Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance Remaining, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Finance for $248.65 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 72 mo. with $0 down. OAC.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosenort Motors

2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 115,700 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 47,750 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 89,500 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

Call Dealer

204-746-XXXX

(click to show)

204-746-8441

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory