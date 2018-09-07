+ taxes & licensing
44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0
+ taxes & licensing
Low KM, Local One-Owner Vehicle, Power Driver Seat, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, BlueTooth, USB Port, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Fog Lamps, Side Impact Airbags, All-Weather Floor Mats, Dual Exhaust, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 1.5L - 4 Cyl EcoBoost Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, In-Service Date 07/09/2018, Balance of Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance Remaining, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
Finance for $248.65 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 72 mo. with $0 down. OAC.
44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0