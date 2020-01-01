2019 Chevrolet Equinox

All-Wheel Drive

Driver Confidence Package

Rear cross traffic alert

Infotainment Package

Rear Park Assist with audible warning

Driver Convenience Package

Trailering equipment

Assist handle, front passenger

Suspension, rear 4-link

Sunroof, power

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Door handles, body-colour

Map pocket, driver seatback

Map pocket, front passenger seatback

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Defogger, rear-window electric

Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield

Assist handles, rear outboard

Noise control system, active noise cancellation

Mechanical jack with tools

Steering column, tilt and telescoping

Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual

Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance

Engine control, stop-start system

Suspension, front MacPherson strut

Liftgate, rear power

Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe

Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED

Liftgate, rear manual

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour

Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips

Mirror caps, body-colour

Horn, dual-note

Shift lever, leather-wrapped

Seats, front bucket

Headlamps, high intensity discharge

Speedometer, miles/kilometres

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP

Active aero shutters

Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Brake, electronic parking

Glass, deep-tinted, rear

Assist handle, driver

Keyless Start, push-button

Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt

Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt

Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area

Sunglass storage, overhead

Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio

Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay

Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall

Trailer hitch close-out cover, body-colour

Trim, Bright lower window

Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel

Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest

Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 17" front and 16" rear

Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)

GVWR, 4850 lbs. (2200 kg)

Trailer hitch, factory installed

Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)

Door locks, rear child security, manual

Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)

Tires, P225/60R18 all-season blackwall

Shift lever, urethane

Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions

HD Rear Vision Camera

ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT

USB data ports, 2, located in the front console bin

LT True North Edition

SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...

Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...

CONFIDENCE & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE, MANUAL-FOLDING, BODY-COLOUR

USB DATA PORTS, 2, INCLUDES SD CARD READER

AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM WITH CONNECTED NAVIGATION, 8" DIAGONAL HD COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN

TRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE