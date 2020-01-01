2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Clean CarFax, Nightfall Grey Metallic, LT True North Pkg. Panoramic Power Sunroof, Upgraded 8 Inch Infotainment System with Navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BlueTooth, HD Back-Up Camera, Power Lift Gate, Lane Change Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist Sensors, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Passive Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Remote Start, 120 Volt Power Outlet, Heated & Power Outside Mirrors, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob, Universal Home Remote, Factory Installed Trailer Hitch, Dual Exhaust, 2.0L Turbo I4 Cyl. 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, 18 Inch Aluminum Wheels, GM In-Service Date December 03, 2018, Balance of GM Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance Remaining, List Price $40,390, Sale Price $31,995, Certified, CarFax Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
Finance for $241.84 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 84 mo. with $0 down. OAC.
Vehicle Features
remote start
universal home remote
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
All-Wheel Drive
Driver Confidence Package
Rear cross traffic alert
Infotainment Package
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Driver Convenience Package
Trailering equipment
Assist handle, front passenger
Suspension, rear 4-link
Sunroof, power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Door handles, body-colour
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Assist handles, rear outboard
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Mechanical jack with tools
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Liftgate, rear power
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Liftgate, rear manual
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Mirror caps, body-colour
Horn, dual-note
Shift lever, leather-wrapped
Seats, front bucket
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP
Active aero shutters
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Brake, electronic parking
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Assist handle, driver
Keyless Start, push-button
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall
Trailer hitch close-out cover, body-colour
Trim, Bright lower window
Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 17" front and 16" rear
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Tires, P225/60R18 all-season blackwall
Shift lever, urethane
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
HD Rear Vision Camera
ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT
USB data ports, 2, located in the front console bin
LT True North Edition
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...