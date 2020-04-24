2019 GMC Acadia

- Additional Features
- Rear Vision Camera
- COMPASS DISPLAY
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Wipers, front intermittent with washers
- Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
- Tool kit, road emergency
- Seats, heated driver and front passenger
- Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
- Door locks, rear child security
- Defogger, rear-window electric
- E10 Fuel capable
- TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
- Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
- Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
- Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
- Fog lamps, front projector type
- Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
- Daytime Running Lamps, LED
- Horn, dual-note
- Axle, 3.16 ratio
- Wheels, 4 - 18" x 7.5" (45.7 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum
- Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
- Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
- Rear seat reminder
- Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
- Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
- Exhaust, dual
- Headlamps, projector beam
- Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
- Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
- Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
- GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
- Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
- Airbags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
- Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
- Liftgate, power programmable
- Roof rails, Silver
- Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer (Excludes storage drawer with (GAT) All Terrain with (ABD) 5-passenger seating.)
- Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])
- ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC
- Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
- Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
- Audio system feature, Bose premium 8-speaker system with sub-woofer
- GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...
- GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
- Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...
- Tires, P235/65R18 all-season, blackwall
- SLT Preferred Equipment Group
- SUNROOF, DUAL SKYSCAPE 2-PANEL POWER
- AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM
- SEATING, 7-PASSENGER (2-3-2 SEATING CONFIGURATION)
