2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS

110,900 KM

$69,995

+ tax & licensing
$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS450 4MATIC

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS

GLS450 4MATIC

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8989510
  • Stock #: 21655
  • VIN: 4jgdf6ee6kb238381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21655
  • Mileage 110,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Local One Owner, 7 Passenger Seating, Power Folding 2nd & 3rd Row Seats, Power Multi-Contour Front Seats with Massage, Front Memory Seats Package, Heated Front and 2nd Row Seats, Climate-Controlled Front Cupholders, Dual Zone Climate Controls, 360 Degree Camera, Navigation, BlueTooth, CD Player, Intelligent Drive Package with Front & Rear Active Parking Assist Sensors, Active Blind Spot Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Harman Kardon Sound System, Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Power Pop-Out 3rd Row Window, Power Lift Gate, Passive Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, LED Intelligent Light System, Fog Lamps, Running Boards, AMG Style Front & Rear Bumper, AMG 21" Alloy Wheels, Like New Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra Tires, All Weather Floor Liners, Trailer Hitch, ECO Start/Stop Function, Dynamic Select Driver Mode, 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 Engine Producing 362 HP & 369 FT LB, 9G-TRONIC Transmission,Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Finance for $616.53 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 6.99% for 72 mo. with $0 down. OAC.

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

