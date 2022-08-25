$69,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS
GLS450 4MATIC
Location
Rosenort Motors
44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0
204-746-8441
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8989510
- Stock #: 21655
- VIN: 4jgdf6ee6kb238381
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 110,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Local One Owner, 7 Passenger Seating, Power Folding 2nd & 3rd Row Seats, Power Multi-Contour Front Seats with Massage, Front Memory Seats Package, Heated Front and 2nd Row Seats, Climate-Controlled Front Cupholders, Dual Zone Climate Controls, 360 Degree Camera, Navigation, BlueTooth, CD Player, Intelligent Drive Package with Front & Rear Active Parking Assist Sensors, Active Blind Spot Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist, Panoramic Sunroof, Harman Kardon Sound System, Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Power Pop-Out 3rd Row Window, Power Lift Gate, Passive Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, LED Intelligent Light System, Fog Lamps, Running Boards, AMG Style Front & Rear Bumper, AMG 21" Alloy Wheels, Like New Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra Tires, All Weather Floor Liners, Trailer Hitch, ECO Start/Stop Function, Dynamic Select Driver Mode, 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 Engine Producing 362 HP & 369 FT LB, 9G-TRONIC Transmission,Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
Finance for $616.53 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 6.99% for 72 mo. with $0 down. OAC.
