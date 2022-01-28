$72,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury AWD
Rosenort Motors
44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0
204-746-8441
$72,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8219730
- Stock #: 21489
- VIN: 1gykpdrs8lz138721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 21489
- Mileage 29,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CarFax, One-Owner Vehicle, 7 Passenger Seating, Crystal White Tricoat Paint, Cirrus Perforated Leather Interior, Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package with Head-Up Display, HD Surround Vision, Surround Vision Recorder, Rear Camera Mirror with Washer, Enhanced 8 Inch Gauge Cluster, Automatic Park Assist with Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Seat Belt Tightening. Panoramic Sunroof, Cadillac User Experience with Connected Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bose Performance Series Speakers, Wireless Charging, Driver Memory Seat Package, Power Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Trizone Climate Controls, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Second and Third Row Power Fold Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Side Blind Zone Alert, Front and Rear Park Assist Sensors, Auto High Beams, Remote Start, Push Button Start Ignition, Passive Keyless Entry, Premium Headlamp System with Illuminating Door Handles, 20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels, Dual Exhaust, Side Impact Airbags, 3.6L - V6 Engine, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shift Mode, AWD with Driver Select Mode, Vehicle In-Service Date December 23, 2019, Balance of GM Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance Remaining, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.
Finance for $551.06 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 84 mo. with $0 down. OAC.
Vehicle Features
