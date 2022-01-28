Menu
2020 Cadillac XT6

29,600 KM

$72,995

+ tax & licensing
$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rosenort Motors

204-746-8441

2020 Cadillac XT6

2020 Cadillac XT6

Premium Luxury AWD

2020 Cadillac XT6

Premium Luxury AWD

Location

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

204-746-8441

$72,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8219730
  • Stock #: 21489
  • VIN: 1gykpdrs8lz138721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21489
  • Mileage 29,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CarFax, One-Owner Vehicle, 7 Passenger Seating, Crystal White Tricoat Paint, Cirrus Perforated Leather Interior, Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package with Head-Up Display, HD Surround Vision, Surround Vision Recorder, Rear Camera Mirror with Washer, Enhanced 8 Inch Gauge Cluster, Automatic Park Assist with Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Seat Belt Tightening. Panoramic Sunroof, Cadillac User Experience with Connected Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bose Performance Series Speakers, Wireless Charging, Driver Memory Seat Package, Power Telescopic Steering Wheel, Power Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Trizone Climate Controls, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Second and Third Row Power Fold Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Side Blind Zone Alert, Front and Rear Park Assist Sensors, Auto High Beams, Remote Start, Push Button Start Ignition, Passive Keyless Entry, Premium Headlamp System with Illuminating Door Handles, 20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels, Dual Exhaust, Side Impact Airbags, 3.6L - V6 Engine, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shift Mode, AWD with Driver Select Mode, Vehicle In-Service Date December 23, 2019, Balance of GM Factory Warranty and Roadside Assistance Remaining, Certified, CarFax Report Available Upon Request, Assiniboine Credit Union Auto Financing Available OAC. Call Tanner or Mark for more details. 1-866-746-8441. Dealer License Number 1317.

Finance for $551.06 bi-weekly all in, incl. tax. Based on 5.99% for 84 mo. with $0 down. OAC.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

Rosenort Motors

44 Main St, Rosenort, MB R0G 1W0

